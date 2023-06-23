Hollywood writers’ strike lasts 50 days, no talks with studios

Fifty days after the start of a strike with no end in sight, around 1,000Hollywood writers and their supportersmarched and rallied in Los Angeles for a new deal with studios that includes payment guarantees and job security.

On Wednesday, speakers from the Writers Guild of Americas WGA Strong March and Rally for a Fair Contract highlighted the broad support for their cause shown by other Hollywood unions, including those involved in their own contract negotiations and workers in general.

Were all in the same boat, all fighting the same fight, for sustainable employment in the face of corporate greed, Adam Conover, writer and member of the guilds board and bargaining committee, told a crowd at the end of the walk at La Brea Tar Pits. We will win because they need us. Writers are those who stare at a blank page. We invent the characters, tell the stories and write the jokes that their audience loves. They wouldn’t have anything without us.

Talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the group representing the studios in negotiations, have not resumed since they broke off hours before the screenwriters’ contract expired on May 1.The strike has beguna day later, with more and more productions stopped as they go.

A similar deadline now looms for the actors, whose union, SAG-AFTRA, is negotiating with AMPTP for a contract that expires on June 30. Members voted overwhelmingly to allow guild leaders to call a strike if no deal is reached.

Streaming and its ripple effects are at the center of the dispute. The guild says that even as series budgets have increased, the writers’ share of that money has steadily declined.

The AMPTP says the writers’ demands would require them to be retained on staff and paid when there is no work for them, and that its contract offers have been generous.

We are here for the sake of the profession we love, writer Liz Alper said at Wednesday’s rally. The industry we work in, our public, our fellow union brothers in Hollywood, and all workers across America who have been hurt and disenfranchised by Wall Street and Big Tech.