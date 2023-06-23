Isabelle Huppert: When you’re an actor, you keep secrets | Movies

ISabelle Huppert has a way of inspiring intrigue even without trying. On the Cannes red carpet last month, she raised eyebrows with her shoe choice: a pair of Balenciaga anatomical heels, whose tips are molded to resemble human toes. It sounded like the epitome of Huppert: a joke about the fury over the insistence of heel festivals for women at events, rising above the idiotic diktat and barefoot rebels who have it. recently violated.

Except that apparently I think about it too much: people looked at my shoes? asks the actor, in his soft voice, on the phone from Paris. Yeah, those freaks with toes. No, I was not making any statement. Although they were very comfortable, I was able to climb the steps very pleasantly. She probably has that puzzled expression that she does so well. It seems very Huppert to deny everything, too.

Huppert in Balenciagas Anatomic heels at the Cannes Film Festival in May. Photography: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

In recent years, she has become a kind of fashion totem, moving from decades of embodying the classic French style to the facade beyond campaigns for Balenciaga and Adidas. It’s quite curious for someone who claims to have no style. But Huppert still remains supernaturally sensitive to the importance of surfaces and appearance, as shown by his new role in the corporate drama The Syndicalist. Playing the real Irish whistleblower Maureen Kearney, at one point she puts on her lipstick with almost gleeful composure following a gynecological examination after a gruesome rape. When I read it in the script, I found it kind of confusing. There is something incongruous, unusual here. It is a gesture that we cannot explain very easily.

It’s yet another example of Huppert’s unparalleled attention to detail, exploiting externalities to suggest compartmentalized and unsettling depths. Kearney was an English guardian and union representative for energy company Areva, who was attacked in 2012 by masked attackers as she tried to alert the French government to the sale of nuclear technology to China. They carved a letter A into her stomach and inserted the knife handle into her vagina. Huppert did not meet the whistleblower before filming began, but spent a lot of time guessing his character from photographs. There was something almost too insistent about her clothes, her glasses, the fact that she always had the same bun, she said. You could sense that she might want to look like the women around her. So she bets on a kind of elegance that is sometimes a little clumsy.

It’s the fact that no one believed her Isabelle Huppert in the role of Maureen Kearney in Jean-Paul Saloms La Syndicalist. Photograph: Guy Ferrandis/Le Bureau Films

Within Kearney’s corporate cosplay, Huppert filled the lines with the opacity that is her stock in trade and that’s what fascinated her most about Kearney’s story. The trade unionist was accused of having organized the attack to smear Areva. She was later convicted, then acquitted on appeal. That’s what I call his double sentence, said Huppert. It’s the violence she suffered, but at the same time the fact that no one believed her. What was interesting was to lend a face that allowed us to understand why we didn’t believe her. The one who had a certain complicity, a certain ambiguity. Some of this unknowability may have been the result of Kearney’s need in the business world to constantly have his game in the face. But part of it was the result of his refusal perform its expected role; not to be, as Huppert says, a good victim. This is where The Syndicalist joins Elle, the 2016 rape revenge drama that reaffirmed Huppert as a fearless maverick.

Huppert says the movie took on a more feminist focus after #MeToo. Six years after the launch of this movement, it is also timely to see how La Syndicalist shows that collective action cannot solve or protect against every case of individual oppression. Huppert acknowledges that collective advocacy is important, pointing to the record number of women competing at Cannes this year: [The movement] eventually got into people’s minds. But if her indomitable on screen has made her a feminist icon, her commitment to her seems conditional. Without joining a French contingent, including Catherine Deneuve, who say Bof! at #MeToo, she prioritizes her personal creativity as the place where the most meaningful statements are made. The act of making a film remains something solitary and individual. There is no rule, you can’t say: you absolutely have to talk about certain things and in such a way. It must remain a free and individual act.

His reputation is based on an impressive track record of women playing center [of their films] and that we see in their entirety, of his parent-murderer in the film by Claude Chabrols 1978 Violet Nozire, to a disgruntled woman courting the somewhat brutal 1980s Gérard Depardieu Loulou and her harrowing turn as a sexually repressed teacher in 2001’s Michael Hanekes The Piano Teacher. She says she has always sought to work with female directors, such as Mrta Mszros, Diane Kurys and her sister Caroline. Yet, at this point in her career, she is a stand-alone force.

But what about those who don’t have his pedigree, who don’t have the power to lead the industry to their ways of thinking and their standards? I mention Portrait of a Girl on Fire Adle Haenel, who recently left the cinema saying she could no longer work in a corrupt and abusive system. What does Huppert think of his position? She looks irritated: I’m here to talk about the movie I made. If every time you do an interview these days, you have to review everything that’s in the news, then never talk about movies. But doesn’t cinema exist in relation to daily life? Isn’t Haenels’ position interesting? All positions are interesting, she said with a chuckle. They always tell you something. Fortunately, we all have different positions.

Huppert in Violette Nozire in 1978. Photo: United Archives GmbH/Alamy

His is that it’s still worth working in the film industry. Of course, because otherwise I wouldn’t continue. I’m not going to stop making movies overnight, that’s for sure. The cinema still seems to me like a place where we try to say things with a certain faith, a certain ethics. I still want to be part of it. I certainly don’t want to exclude myself from it and condemn it as a whole. I can condemn small parts, but not all.

It’s in keeping with the introspection and elusiveness of his game that Hupperts takes the industry to be individualistic, not politicized. This conviction has enabled her to forge long partnerships with three directors: seven films with Chabrol, who helped her launch her career and with whom she directed the horribly mastered thriller La Crmonie in 1995; a six-film collaboration with Benot Jacquot; and four with Haneke, most recently Happy End in 2017. Despite the existential chasms she and Haneke have gone through together, she says and contrary to his reputation, he likes to laugh: He’s really funny. This surprises everyone.

The game takes on Huppert in Elle in 2016. Photo: SBS Productions\Picturehouse Entertainment/Allstar

At the same time, she has a fourth collaboration in the works with La Syndicalistes Jean-Paul Salom, with whom she realized the 2020s Mom Weed. A hug about a police translator who becomes a drug dealer, he showed how Huppert’s enigmatic suppleness and straight face can be exploited for comedy, too. But she already sees salient themes emerge in her work with Salom: they are characters who are masked, who wander a little inside themselves, experimenting with different identities. This allows us to play and let the characters go down the wrong path. It’s like having the possibility, inside the official film, to dig up your own film.

It’s like you need five heads to juggle that as an actor. But often, she appears shameless in interviews about how easily she finds the job, perhaps to distract from where she needs to go to get there. Yes, of course, she said laughing. Maybe I don’t want to dramatize the subject too much, so I’d rather say it’s easy. Obviously, you can’t just reduce it to saying it’s easy, but it’s not hard either. So I don’t know if there is a place where it’s fascinating more than anything else, which is difficult to describe because we quickly fall into clichés. But it’s a kind of job where you’re not always just playing.

After six decades in the public eye, she draws a similar vaporous veil over her private life and the intimacies of her upbringing in the bourgeois suburbs of Paris. As in so many of Huppert’s films where evil and destructiveness erupt from the most benign of settings, there is little indication of where these preoccupations stem from in his work.

Interestingly, her father, Raymond, who died in 2003 and from whom she said she inherited a certain streak of silence, ran a company that made safes. Given the inscrutability of many of its characters, is secrecy a trait of the Huppert family? What a funny question, she said. It’s a bit of a manufactured idea. Sorry. True, that’s a possible thread, one that I may have jokingly looked at to myself. When you’re an actor, you keep secrets, but at the same time, not entirely for yourself. You reveal them to the whole world. But there’s one secret that resists safe-breaking the most: evil. This is the mystery that unfortunately we see too often, every day. The origins of evil will always remain a mystery.