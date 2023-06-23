An extra in the TV show took a photo of the actor’s urinal in the toilet and is imprisoned

SINGAPORE: While filming on the Mediacorp campus as an audience member, an extra noticed an actor in the toilet and took a picture of him.

He sent the photo to two of his WhatsApp group chats, asking who wanted to see the actor’s private parts.

However, one of the recipients felt it was inappropriate and informed the victim of what had happened.

Tay Bai Chen, 35, was sentenced to two weeks in prison on Friday June 23. He pleaded guilty to taking a photo of someone performing a private act without their consent and distributing the photo.

A third charge was considered at sentencing.

The court heard that Tay was on the Mediacorp campus at 1 Stars Avenue to perform as an extra on a TV show. He noticed that the victim, whose identity is protected by a gag, was playing on the show.

During a break in filming, Tay went to the men’s bathroom and noticed the victim was using the urinal.

He used his phone to take a picture of the victim from behind.

After that, Tay sent the photo to two WhatsApp group chats which had eight and six participants respectively.

In her message accompanying the photo, Tay wrote, “Who wants to see their (private parts).”

One of the recipients of the message felt it was inappropriate for Tay to distribute such photos of the victim and sent an Instagram message to the victim informing him.

VICTIM DISTRESS

The victim filed a complaint on May 15, 2021. He said he was using a urinal when an extra took his picture without his consent.

He said he only discovered this the day before when someone informed him about it on Instagram.

The victim told his agency what had happened and the accused was identified.

The victim wrote in his police report that he was “extremely traumatized” by the voyeurism incident and felt “so violated” that such a photo of him was taken and shared online.

“This guy needs to be punished and disciplinary action needs to be taken against him…who knows who else could have…fallen into this as well?” writes the victim.

The prosecutor requested two to three weeks in prison.

ATYPICAL CASE: DEFENSE

Defense attorneys Cory Wong and Josephus Tan of Invictus Law asked instead for no more than two weeks in jail.

Mr Wong said it was an ‘atypical case’ of voyeurism and distribution as his client did not perform the act out of ‘the usual sexual perversions’ or for his own ‘sexual urges’ .

“It was a case of bad taste and bad temper, and he did it to brag about, you know, joking about the group chats he sent,” the attorney said.

“It’s really very different from other cases where the offender had to climb high, descend low, shoot or photograph over the parapet of the toilet or the cabin door,” Mr Wong said.

He said none of the victim’s private parts were captured and the photo was “definitely not the best quality”.

The judge said he accepted most of what the lawyer said, but stressed that the distress caused to the victim should not be underestimated.

“I understand that your client did this in bad taste, but still, harm is done to the victim,” he said.

He said a short jail term would suffice due to the circumstances. Although the photo shows the victim performing a private act, it only captured his side profile and did not expose his private parts, the judge said.

A Mediacorp spokesperson told CNA that the company has not incurred any additional charges since the incident.

“We are unable to comment further,” the spokesperson added.