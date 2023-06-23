Entertainment
An extra in the TV show took a photo of the actor’s urinal in the toilet and is imprisoned
SINGAPORE: While filming on the Mediacorp campus as an audience member, an extra noticed an actor in the toilet and took a picture of him.
He sent the photo to two of his WhatsApp group chats, asking who wanted to see the actor’s private parts.
However, one of the recipients felt it was inappropriate and informed the victim of what had happened.
Tay Bai Chen, 35, was sentenced to two weeks in prison on Friday June 23. He pleaded guilty to taking a photo of someone performing a private act without their consent and distributing the photo.
A third charge was considered at sentencing.
The court heard that Tay was on the Mediacorp campus at 1 Stars Avenue to perform as an extra on a TV show. He noticed that the victim, whose identity is protected by a gag, was playing on the show.
During a break in filming, Tay went to the men’s bathroom and noticed the victim was using the urinal.
He used his phone to take a picture of the victim from behind.
After that, Tay sent the photo to two WhatsApp group chats which had eight and six participants respectively.
In her message accompanying the photo, Tay wrote, “Who wants to see their (private parts).”
One of the recipients of the message felt it was inappropriate for Tay to distribute such photos of the victim and sent an Instagram message to the victim informing him.
VICTIM DISTRESS
The victim filed a complaint on May 15, 2021. He said he was using a urinal when an extra took his picture without his consent.
He said he only discovered this the day before when someone informed him about it on Instagram.
The victim told his agency what had happened and the accused was identified.
The victim wrote in his police report that he was “extremely traumatized” by the voyeurism incident and felt “so violated” that such a photo of him was taken and shared online.
“This guy needs to be punished and disciplinary action needs to be taken against him…who knows who else could have…fallen into this as well?” writes the victim.
The prosecutor requested two to three weeks in prison.
ATYPICAL CASE: DEFENSE
Defense attorneys Cory Wong and Josephus Tan of Invictus Law asked instead for no more than two weeks in jail.
Mr Wong said it was an ‘atypical case’ of voyeurism and distribution as his client did not perform the act out of ‘the usual sexual perversions’ or for his own ‘sexual urges’ .
“It was a case of bad taste and bad temper, and he did it to brag about, you know, joking about the group chats he sent,” the attorney said.
“It’s really very different from other cases where the offender had to climb high, descend low, shoot or photograph over the parapet of the toilet or the cabin door,” Mr Wong said.
He said none of the victim’s private parts were captured and the photo was “definitely not the best quality”.
The judge said he accepted most of what the lawyer said, but stressed that the distress caused to the victim should not be underestimated.
“I understand that your client did this in bad taste, but still, harm is done to the victim,” he said.
He said a short jail term would suffice due to the circumstances. Although the photo shows the victim performing a private act, it only captured his side profile and did not expose his private parts, the judge said.
A Mediacorp spokesperson told CNA that the company has not incurred any additional charges since the incident.
“We are unable to comment further,” the spokesperson added.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.channelnewsasia.com/singapore/court-crime-jail-show-extra-took-photo-actor-urinal-3582126
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- An extra in the TV show took a photo of the actor’s urinal in the toilet and is imprisoned
- Indian Modi meets the press at the White House and answers rare questions
- Stillway and Sky in concert at the Palindrome
- Cross country campaign includes All-Ohio at CU
- Fashion, star power and martial aura merge in the Givenchy collection at Paris Fashion Week | Features
- James Cameron on the “surreal irony” of the Titanic disaster and the Titan’s implosion.
- 6/22 What’s going on this weekend?
- Biden sticks to calling Xi a ‘dictator’ after comment angers China
- Isabelle Huppert: When you’re an actor, you keep secrets | Movies
- Pickleball is gaining popularity with all ages in the Augusta area
- Best of Milan Fashion Week SS 24 Man
- Trump’s mood changed to ‘calm’, ‘a bit sour’