CID actor Viivek Mashru is now a teacher, wait for him





A throwback photo of Viivek Mashru. (courtesy: DELAY MASHRU) New Delhi: A Twitter thread kept fans of the popular TV show ID busy all week. Why do you ask? Well, let’s just say it had something to do with a former cast member and the internet finding out what he was up to these days. To be a bit more specific, we are talking about actor Viivek Mashru, who played Inspector Vivek in the popular detective and detective show. It all started when a meme page shared a photo of the actor and wrote, “If you know him your childhood was awesome.” In response to this, one user tweeted, “He’s now a professor at my brother’s college, not even joking.” Needless to say, the Twitter feed was buzzing with comments. In the comments section, the aforementioned user mentioned what he teaches. “Design thinking, let me request a pic of him teaching waiting,” the comment read. A quick glance at Viivek Mashru’s LinkedIn page shows that he is currently working as the Director – Department of Common Core (DCCC) at CMR University (CMRU) in Bengaluru, Karnataka. See the Twitter feed here: He’s a professor at my brother’s college now, I ain’t even kidding https://t.co/gut9qm3pHo Monika Sharma (@hereformonika) June 21, 2023 Meanwhile, the actor responded to the now-viral tweet and wrote, “Thank you so much for your kindness, love and appreciation for the little I’ve done. It means a lot to me and is deeply appreciated Infinite gratitude and love, always.” Thank you so much for your kindness, love and appreciation for the little I have done. It means a lot to me and it is deeply appreciated! Infinite gratitude and love, always. https://t.co/TjD0UJVR9B Viivek Mashru (@VIIVEKMASHRU) June 21, 2023 TV show ID, which first aired in 1997, was based on solving murder mysteries led by Shivaji Satam (ACP Pradyuman), senior detectives Aditya Srivastava (Abhijeet) and Dayanand Shetty (Daya) in the lead roles. The show has aired successfully for over two decades and has had over 1,500 episodes.

