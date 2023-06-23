Kevin Costner’s ex-wife Christine raves about ‘charming’ actor in court documents

Kevin Costner’s ex-wife has described how she was instantly smitten when she first met ‘the beautiful and charming movie star’ when she was just 18 and he was 37 in court documents obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com.

Christine Baumgartner’s effusive description can be found in her latest court filing in the couple’s divorce battle in which she also reveals many details about their extravagant life together.

Baumgartner also claimed his hit show Yellowstone was not the reason for the split.

“I have avoided publicly disclosing the reasons for our divorce,” she wrote. “I did this to protect our family’s privacy. I did not pressure Kevin to leave. Yellowstone to show.

“Kevin’s public attacks on me are hurtful to our family. I believe they are supposed to pressure me to move out without a temporary child support agreement in place.

Kevin Costner’s ex-wife Christine Baumgartner has written to a judge seeking $248,000 a month in child support from the actor. The couple are pictured together in 2000

Baumgartner, 49, recalled the magical moment they met in 1992 in support of his offer of $248,000 in child support for the couple’s three teenage boys.

Baumgartner wrote, “I met Kevin on the golf course at Alisal Ranch (an exclusive ‘guy’ ranch in Solvang, CA) when I was eighteen,” she wrote in documents. filed in Superior Court in Santa Barbara, California.

“We played our first game of golf six years later and started dating soon after.

“Kevin was handsome, charming and a movie star. We’ve traveled the world in private planes, stayed in luxury hotels and private homes.

She also said she was the driving force for the Field of Dreams star to achieve her own dreams, writing: ‘During our marriage I encouraged Kevin to wear many hats and live his dreams, even though it meant spending time away from our family.

“I encouraged him to reconnect with his old college bandmates and start a new band. He became a singer-songwriter and toured for weeks in many countries. He became an investor in several companies, some of them thanks to my connections.

She added: “Despite all of Kevin’s commitments, I made sure to always keep him and the kids connected as much as possible. I never questioned the time or commitment it took him to do what he loved.

Baumgartner also revealed in court documents obtained by DailyMail.com that Costner told their three children that their parents were divorcing via a 10-minute Zoom call.

The star of hit TV drama Yellowstone called them from his Las Vegas hotel room as Christine implored him to allow the couple to tell them together to soften the blow, she says in the new documents.

The couple married in September 2004. It was Costner’s second marriage after his divorce from Cindy Silva in 1994.

The couple had a private wedding at their ranch in Aspen, Colorado

The handbag designer and former model said in a new document: “The welfare of the children has always been my top priority, and I was concerned that they would find out about the divorce before Kevin and I could tell them. .”

“It was important to me that we spoke to the children in person and together. I explained this to Kevin and shared several articles about the importance of speaking to children as a united front. I asked that we do it as soon as possible so they don’t hear from an outside source.

However, Baumgartner said Costner ignored his plea for Grace, 13, Hayes, 14, and 16, Cayden.

“He ignored my proposal to do what I thought was right based on research and my relationship with children.” she wrote.

“Instead, he insisted he had the right to tell them we were going to divorce ‘first’ and to tell them privately ‘without my presence.’

“After a 24-year relationship, from his hotel room in Las Vegas, Kevin told our three kids we were getting a divorce in a 10-minute Zoom call without my presence. I’m still confused by his motivation to do so via a very short Zoom session.

She said Costner, 68, was due to fly home five days later from Vegas where he filmed and wondered why he couldn’t have waited.

Baumgartner’s divorce filing was publicly disclosed on May 2 by a representative for Costner, who also has three adult children from two previous relationships.

Costner has claimed he is now effectively ‘homeless’, alleging his estranged wife refused to leave the couple’s lavish $145million beach resort in Carpentaria, just south of Santa Barbara, saying she had to doing so as part of their 2004 pre-nuptials. The estate also has a beach club.

But he also owns a sprawling 160-acre ranch six miles outside of Aspen, Colorado called Dunbar, in honor of his character in the 1990 film Dances with Wolves. It’s worth at least $80 million, has 12 bedrooms and eight bathrooms, and can comfortably accommodate 27 people.

The former couple was photographed with their three children in August 2019 in Los Angeles. Baumgartner also revealed in court documents obtained by DailyMail.com that Costner told their three children that their parents were divorcing via a 10-minute Zoom call.

The Oscar-winning actor said that under their prenuptial agreement Christine had 30 days to move out of the home he owns following his May 1 divorce filing.

Baumgartner’s child support claim of $248,000 “falls short of the amount needed to keep the children in their usual lifestyle,” she wrote. She also demands that he pay for 100% of their private schooling, extracurricular activities, and health care. She and Costner want joint custody.

“It is important not only to provide a warm and comfortable home for our children, but also to teach them family values ​​and gratitude,” she wrote. “I understand that child support based on Kevin’s income in 2022 would be $152,681 per month.”

She insisted the true figure was higher. “The amount needed to maintain the children’s current lifestyle is $332,264 per month, or 60% of what our family spent,” she wrote.

Costner said in court papers that his estranged wife refused to leave the Carpentaria home, even though she signed the 2004 prenup agreement promising to resign within 30 days if they separated.

“Christine has taken the position that she will not leave Kevin’s separate residence unless and until Kevin agrees to various financial demands,” her own attorney wrote.

The court heard he had already paid Baumgartner $1 million to invest in a new location and gave him $200,000 in the early years of their marriage on the terms of the nearly 19-year prenup.

DailyMail.com spotted Costner’s ex-wife Christine Baumgartner visiting an attorney’s office in Santa Barbara, California on Tuesday.

Baumgartner fired back in her latest findings, alleging that Costner was trying to trick her into dipping into the money and therefore voiding her right to contest spousal support.

“I have no personal income and no assets in my personal name, other than a bank account Kevin set up when we got married over 18 years ago, and another account I had before the wedding with less than $50,000,” she wrote.

‘I recently learned that Kevin, without my knowledge or consent, had deposited $1,000,000 into an account he had set up in my name years ago, claiming it had been paid in accordance with paragraph F.5.i of the prenuptial agreement.

‘Kevin is trying to force my concession that the spousal support limitation is valid by my “acceptance” of these funds.

“I believe Kevin’s goal is to get me to dip into that money, so he can claim that I waived my right to challenge the prenup.” I cannot make this concession.

In other documents, Costner asked the judge to seal the prenup “in light of the confidentiality clause.”