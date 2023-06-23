The Duke and Duchess of Sussex lose their trademark offer | Entertainment





The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had a trademark application for ‘archetypes’ rejected. The couple had applied for exclusive rights to the name – which was used by Meghan as the title of her now canceled Spotify podcast – but the US Patent and Trademark Office denied the request due to ‘risk of confusion’ with a existing brand. According to Daily Mail columnist Richard Eden, Arizona Archetypes LLC requested exclusive use in 2015 of a series of books and articles on “nutrition, fitness, sexuality, self-improvement psychological” and more. Additionally, Prince Harry and his wife did not sign their own application, a mistake Meghan also made when she asked last year to reactivate ‘The Tig’, the name she previously had. used for his lifestyle blog. The couple’s lawyer, Marjorie Witter Norman of Willkie, Farr + Gallagher, requested a three-month extension to work on the application. The original trademark application Archetypes – a word derived from ancient Greek that has been used for centuries and means the perfect original from which other things are copied – was “in the areas of cultural treatment of women and stereotypes faced by women” and included podcasts, television programs, DVDs, CDs and entertainment services distributed via satellite and cable television, global computer networks, the Internet, wireless devices, mobile apps mobile, set-top boxes, webcasts and streaming media. » It was announced last week that the “Archetypes” podcast had not been renewed by Spotify. In a joint statement to the New York Post, Spotify and Archewell Audio said they have agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we have made together. A spokeswoman for Archewell Productions also added to The Wall Street Journal: Meghan continues to develop more content for Archetypes audiences on another platform.” It comes after podcast producer Rebecca Sanans left her role. The couple signed a $20million deal with the streaming giant in 2020 – the same year they stepped down as senior members of the British royal family and became financially independent – ​​however, they reportedly did not. enough content to justify being paid the sum initially agreed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://homenewshere.com/national/entertainment/article_2c00c1b9-4cf2-5ed4-8c98-67180efd5eba.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos