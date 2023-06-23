Mexican actor Alan Estrada recounts his terrible experience inside the Titan submarine

At 3,800 meters under the sea lies the Titanic, and less than 200 people descended to see it. One of them is actor alan estrada, who also travels and then posts his videos on his networks as well as on YouTube, Alan travels around the world. This interpreter was the only Mexican to go down with the company OceanGate in an submersible during the second mission of the Titanic Survey Expedition.

A whole adventure which he has reported well in his networks, and which now that the Titan submarine has disappeared has become topical again. Currently inside the submarine there are five people whose whereabouts are unknown who have gone through the same experience the actor and content creator had last year, who now wanted to talk of some setbacks in his expedition.

The first time he was offered the opportunity to descend to the depths of the sea to see the Titanic was in July 2021, but due to technical problems, it was finally in 2022 that he obtained it. I knew it was at high risk due to the depth where the famous yacht is submerged, where only specialized submersibles that can withstand this pressure can access.

Alan assures that once his trip is over, he will not take that risk again, and he realized via Twitter that inside the submersible it can live for up to five days on water, food, and oxygen. Moreover, he explained that the submarine cannot be opened from the inside. He, who has had this experience, knows that when it comes to safety, they are very careful, although he is also aware that it is an submersible and that the risks exist. We all knew.

His experience was good, it took him four hours to get off the platform and start the dive, plus another two hours to get back down. An hour and a half to find the remains of the Titanic, which they traveled for an hour and a half to see the bow well. It took them more than two and a half hours to get to the surface.and never felt he was risking his life, although he knew the risks of an expedition like this.

We haven’t had a situation where I felt my life was in danger, but s was aware that we were doing an extremely dangerous activityand that if something went wrong it would be dangerous, because at these depths the biggest risk is getting stuck with something down there, seeing the remains of the Titanic makes it impossible for anyone to rescue youassured.

Explain that this submersible, carbon fiber and titaniumhas a pilot, a co-pilot and three tourists, and he assures that they were rude to him on matters of audiovisual equipment, since they did not provide him with any images recorded during the dive, not even from the GoPro that he put.

Your expedition takes 12 hours, but previous mission was 27 hours, not because they spent all those hours watching the Titanic, but because things didn’t go well, which is why he mentions the enormous risk that an activity of this type entails. On this occasion, they had complications in recovering the submersible.

If it goes offline, you can manage the thrusters from the computers. The problem is not that at all, it’s the communication systems and I hope it’s not, the resistance of the material because it is the first submersible made with carbon fiber and titanium for this depth. —Alan Estrada (@alan_estrada) June 21, 2023

In his networks you can see his experience, which he will never renew and from which he came out alive. Explain that inside they have their own cabinwhere they carry a small suitcase with their essentials, and their needs are met in a few hospital-type urinals. In addition, there are fire extinguishers.

From your experience his story and his videos remain, but months after I did that trip, which was July 3rd last year, he said it’s something I’ve done before, I liked it, I took my chances, I was very nervous, stressed and, no, there is no need to go back. I said goodbye, thanking God for the experience, to be one of the 200 people who got off.