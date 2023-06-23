Entertainment
Mexican actor Alan Estrada recounts his terrible experience inside the Titan submarine
At 3,800 meters under the sea lies the Titanic, and less than 200 people descended to see it. One of them is actor alan estrada, who also travels and then posts his videos on his networks as well as on YouTube, Alan travels around the world. This interpreter was the only Mexican to go down with the company OceanGate in an submersible during the second mission of the Titanic Survey Expedition.
A whole adventure which he has reported well in his networks, and which now that the Titan submarine has disappeared has become topical again. Currently inside the submarine there are five people whose whereabouts are unknown who have gone through the same experience the actor and content creator had last year, who now wanted to talk of some setbacks in his expedition.
The first time he was offered the opportunity to descend to the depths of the sea to see the Titanic was in July 2021, but due to technical problems, it was finally in 2022 that he obtained it. I knew it was at high risk due to the depth where the famous yacht is submerged, where only specialized submersibles that can withstand this pressure can access.
Alan assures that once his trip is over, he will not take that risk again, and he realized via Twitter that inside the submersible it can live for up to five days on water, food, and oxygen. Moreover, he explained that the submarine cannot be opened from the inside. He, who has had this experience, knows that when it comes to safety, they are very careful, although he is also aware that it is an submersible and that the risks exist. We all knew.
* If you do not see this form correctly, Click here
His experience was good, it took him four hours to get off the platform and start the dive, plus another two hours to get back down. An hour and a half to find the remains of the Titanic, which they traveled for an hour and a half to see the bow well. It took them more than two and a half hours to get to the surface.and never felt he was risking his life, although he knew the risks of an expedition like this.
We haven’t had a situation where I felt my life was in danger, but s was aware that we were doing an extremely dangerous activityand that if something went wrong it would be dangerous, because at these depths the biggest risk is getting stuck with something down there, seeing the remains of the Titanic makes it impossible for anyone to rescue youassured.
Explain that this submersible, carbon fiber and titaniumhas a pilot, a co-pilot and three tourists, and he assures that they were rude to him on matters of audiovisual equipment, since they did not provide him with any images recorded during the dive, not even from the GoPro that he put.
Your expedition takes 12 hours, but previous mission was 27 hours, not because they spent all those hours watching the Titanic, but because things didn’t go well, which is why he mentions the enormous risk that an activity of this type entails. On this occasion, they had complications in recovering the submersible.
If it goes offline, you can manage the thrusters from the computers. The problem is not that at all, it’s the communication systems and I hope it’s not, the resistance of the material because it is the first submersible made with carbon fiber and titanium for this depth.
—Alan Estrada (@alan_estrada) June 21, 2023
In his networks you can see his experience, which he will never renew and from which he came out alive. Explain that inside they have their own cabinwhere they carry a small suitcase with their essentials, and their needs are met in a few hospital-type urinals. In addition, there are fire extinguishers.
From your experience his story and his videos remain, but months after I did that trip, which was July 3rd last year, he said it’s something I’ve done before, I liked it, I took my chances, I was very nervous, stressed and, no, there is no need to go back. I said goodbye, thanking God for the experience, to be one of the 200 people who got off.
At 3,800 meters under the sea lies the Titanic, and less than 200 people descended to see it. One of them is actor alan estrada, who also travels and then posts his videos on his networks as well as on YouTube, Alan travels around the world. This interpreter was the only Mexican to go down with the company OceanGate in an submersible during the second mission of the Titanic Survey Expedition.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.vanitatis.elconfidencial.com/celebrities/2023-06-22/alan-estrada-actor-titan-submarino-titanic_3670676/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ATC denies bail to 197 defendants in May 9 vandalism
- Mexican actor Alan Estrada recounts his terrible experience inside the Titan submarine
- ADM identifies health, wellness, environment and technology as key factors driving alternative proteins
- Golf-ball-sized hail ruins concert
- UNFPA Earthquake Recovery and Resilience Presentation in Turkey – Turkey
- Why Evangelicals Are Still Loyal To Donald Trump
- The book Beware the Rolling Stream of History, a simple way to understand Jokowi’s concept of thought
- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex lose their trademark offer | Entertainment
- Four dead as Texas hit by tornadoes, hurricane-force winds and hailstones bigger than tennis balls | American news
- Low-Code No-Code: A Visual Approach to Innovation for Banks
- When India grows, the whole world grows, Prime Minister Modi tells US Congress | best quotes
- Why generative AI could be the next battleground