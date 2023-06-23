‘The Blind Side’ actor ‘Leading with Love’ | Local News
Quinton Aarons’ stature caught the attention of the Brunswick High School football team on Thursday as he addressed the team after summer practice.
Aaron hopes the team left the short talk watching him because of his message.
Aaron, a New York native now living in Vidalia, is best known as the 6ft 8in actor who played Michael Oher in the 2009 Oscar-winning film The Blind Side. He has been around Brunswick on Thursday to promote his music. Aarons new single, Lead with Love, is out today.
His message of leading with love was at the forefront of what he said to the Brunswick High Pirates.
Build that bond, he told the team. Build this brotherhood. Have each other’s backs.
He told the team to share the talents and love God has given them with the world and work hard today to build a better tomorrow.
The work you do here will make you that much stronger, Aaron told the team.
Aaron also made appearances on local radio stations and at the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, among other stops.
He spoke to The News on Thursday morning and said there is too much hate in the world so he hopes to spread the love.
He has always been interested in a musical career but, after landing the lead role in 2009, decided to focus his efforts on a film career. It was a hit, he said, with dozens of films to his credit, including several starring roles.
Aarons’ new single is his first step into the music world as a performer, but it’s not the first time he’s performed. He has long been a strong singer and he credits his mother for the reason he started to develop his talents.
The song is meant to reach everyone on some level, he said, encouraging all listeners to favor love over hate or anger.
It costs nothing to be king, but it costs everything to be evil, Aaron said. Were making love viral.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos