Mission: Impossible 7 actor Shea Whigham talks about Tom Cruise’s stunts
When Shea Whigham signed on for “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” he was sure he would learn that some of Tom Cruise’s death-defying stunts involved “smoke and mirrors.”
How wrong he was.
“He does everything himself. He really does,” Whigham told me at the “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” premiere.
Whigham was also expected to get in on the action – although nothing was as radical as Cruise’s already iconic motorbike off a mountain in Iceland. “I do all my own riding,” he said. “There is no stunt driving. We went hard in Rome. We also chased Tom a lot on foot in Venice. I pulled muscles left and right. I am still recovering.
Cruise recently recounted entertainment tonight that he insisted on shooting the motorcycle-mountain stunt on the first day of filming. “Well, we know we’ll either keep going with the movie or we won’t. Let’s know day one! Let us know from day one what’s going to happen: do we all keep going or is it of a major rewrite?
He continued, “I was training and I was ready. You have to be extremely sharp when you do something like that. It was very important while we were preparing the movie that it was actually the first thing. I don’t don’t want to drop that and go shoot other things and have your mind somewhere else. Everyone was prepared. Let’s just do it.
Co-star Vanessa Kirby recalled seeing Cruise complete the stunt when we spoke at the Met Gala in May. “He did it multiple times in one day,” Kirby recalled. “He did it consecutively…and repeatedly so he could capture every angle and side of it.”
Cruise also showed no signs of nervousness. “He was so calm,” Kirby says. “He was not afraid. He just found it exhilarating. That kind of belief in filmmaking and what one could achieve and his passion for it is so inspiring. He kind of believes he can do the impossible and then he does… I love being part of the franchise. I’m really excited to come back.
