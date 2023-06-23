Entertainment
As politically ambitious actor Vijay turns 49, he keeps Tamil Nadu voters guessing
By AR Meyyammai: The Dravidian politics of Tamil Nadu should continue its entanglement with the glamorous world of Kollywood in the years to come if emerging pointers are anything to go by. Speculation has been circulating since last week that Tamil Megastar Vijayaffectionately referred to as ‘Thalapathy (Army Commander) Vijay’ by his fans, is about to venture into active politics.
If these rumors about the lonely, self-absorbed actor entering politics turn out to be true, it would mark the rebirth of another era of celebrity politics in Dravidian country after seven decades. From DMK founder CN Annadurai and his party successor M Karunanidhi to AIADMK founder and morning idol MG Ramachandran and actor J Jayalalithaa, Kollywood celebrities have wielded significant influence in Tamil Nadu politics, which still revolves around the two main Dravidian parties, AIADMK and DMK.
In fact, despite the disappearance of the imposing leaders Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa, the political space shared by AIADMK and DMK remains intact. The central government-backed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Naam Thamizhar Katchi, founded by Tamil nationalist Seeman and also from the film industry, have struggled to establish themselves as strong contenders.
Actor Rajinikanth, after keeping people guessing for a quarter of a century, has retired from the political race due to health reasons. Actor Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) initially ranked above Seeman’s party in the 2019 parliamentary polls, but eventually fell behind in the following elections, as MNM’s appeal was mainly limited to the urban elite.
Vijaykanth’s DMDK lost relevance, especially as the actor-turned-politician struggled with debilitating health issues. The PMK continues to retain its caste identity, which has resulted in a decrease in the vote share from around 10% to 3 or 4%. Many political analysts believe that this situation has created an opportune and ripe time for a strong third actor.
Although actor Vijay’s political aspirations are not unknown in the state, his recent politically charged speech at a reception hosted by All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, his fan association in Chennai, has fueled speculation. The event was to congratulate students who achieved distinctions in the 10th and 12th standards in all assembly constituencies. While avoiding direct political statements, he urged new voters to be careful when casting their ballots, stressing the importance of their role as the country’s future and discouraging them from trading their votes for cash.
He spoke of the evils of bribes for votes in a democracy. “If the candidate gives Rs 1000 per vote and to give at least a lakh of voters in a constituency, imagine how much money he would have earned even before the polls. If elected, what would he do to compensate for the money he gave? Pass this message on to your parents as well,” he said.
Vijay advised students to learn about leaders like Dr. BR Ambedkar, K Kamarajar and Periyar, tactfully avoiding mention of CN Annadurai let alone M Karunanidhi and MG Ramachandran. He emphasized responsible voting and stressed the importance of the younger generation in electing future leaders.
Notably, the actor’s fan association performed well in the local state body elections held in October 2021, winning 115 of the 169 seats it contested as independent candidates, overtaking the parties of Seeman and Kamal. Many young candidates have beaten established political candidates.
The fact that Vijay diligently nurtured his political ambition is evident. It was her father and director, SA Chandrasekhar, who launched Vijay as a brand in film and public life in 2009. However, their relationship deteriorated due to personal reasons. In July 2009, Chandrasekhar launched his son’s fan club, paving the way for Vijay’s timid step into politics in Pudukottai.
In a state where cinema and politics are intertwined, Vijay’s highly anticipated political debut in Tamil Nadu’s 2026 parliamentary elections doesn’t seem far-fetched. “He can test the waters with limited turnout,” said a veteran journalist who has observed and covered Tamil Nadu politics for four decades.
It is not uncommon for politically inclined actors like Vijay to use their fan base and fame as a platform to push their political agendas. He seizes every opportunity, whether in the cinema or on public platforms, to convey his ambitions to his fans and the public. Speculation about his political aspirations is rife.
However, some argue that the state’s reliance on movie stars without ideological foundations exposes its political bankruptcy. “It is time for the Dravidian parties to strengthen their ideological foundations. Only this can curb the fascist forces that are trying to annihilate the Dravidian politics in the state,” the journalist remarked.
While Vijay has hinted at stepping into mainstream politics for more than a decade, his recent outspoken speech targeting young people and new voters has made waves. While Seeman hailed Vijay’s potential arrival in the regional political landscape, Thol Thirumavalavan, the leader of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, criticized her. The fact that many young Dalits are fans of Vijay is also a concern for the Dalit leader. However, the impact of Vijay’s entry into politics can only be assessed after his official announcement. Until then, the people of Tamil Nadu must wait impatiently, aware of their disappointing experience with Rajnikanth.
