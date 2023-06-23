Mahabharat actor slams Adipurush, says altered dialogues won’t help now | Bollywood

Since the release of Adipurush, many have expressed their opinion about the movie Om Raut and criticized it. From mediocre dialogue to bad visual effects, the film received a strong reaction that even prompted the directors to revise some of the film’s dialogue. Joining this movement is the former president of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and actor Gajendra Chauhan, who played the iconic role of Yudhishthir in the BR Chopras TV show Mahabharat. He has now reacted to the film and said that despite buying a ticket he did not watch the film as he did not want to ‘compromise’ his beliefs. He also said that the makers of the film wanted to corrupt future generations. (Also Read: Amid a slew of box office tickets, Adipurush producers announce discounted ticket prices at 150) Actor Gajendra Chauhan, who played Yudhishthir on BR Chopra’s show Mahabharat, criticized Om Raut’s Adipurush.

About Adipurush

Adipurush is an adaptation of the epic Ramayana, and scored a tremendous opening at the box office. The film was released across the country in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil on Friday last week. Adipurush stars Prabhas as Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Raavan). It took a box office dip just days after its release.

Gajendra Chauhan’s commentary

Now, in a chat with India Today, Gajendra Chauhan said: I had booked a ticket to see this movie, but for some reason my conscience refused to accept that I had to go see it in the cinema. In fact, after seeing everything in the trailers and short clips, I realized that this movie wasn’t worth it. I don’t want to compromise my beliefs. I want to see Lord Ram as Lord Shri Ram.

Slamming the film’s makers further, he said, he also expressed his thoughts on how the dialogues were written. He said, Yeh girl hui soch ka natija hai (This is the product of weak thinking). You write as you think. Manoj Muntashir, who is a lyricist, was commissioned to write dialogues for the film. He copied stuff from different sources and made a mess. He is also a selfish man. He did not reach an inch of what Rahi Masoom Raza Saab had written in the Mahabharat.

T-Series, the production banner of Adipurush, announced on Wednesday that audiences can now watch the film at a reduced price of 150 on Thursday and Friday. Co-writer Manoj Muntashir was criticized for Lord Hanuman’s lines in the Lanka Dahan sequence, among others. On Sunday, he announced that the team would be “revising some of the dialogue” and the changed lines were later added to the film as well.