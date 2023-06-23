Ramyan actor Arun Govil recalls a woman laying her sick child at her feet, begging him to ‘save’ him: ‘That’s the kind of faith people have, and Adipurush…’





Actor Arun Govil, who remains best known for his portrayal of Lord Rama in Ramanand Sagar’s TV adaptation of the Ramayana, said an official ban on the Adipurush film makes no sense at this stage as it has already been “banned” in figurative meaning by the public. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a big budget adaptation of the Ramayana which was sharply criticized by viewers and critics for its problematic interpretation of the religious text, among others. Amid calls for the film to be banned, which had previously been endorsed by several incumbent chief ministers belonging to the ruling Bharatiya Janata party, Arun Govil said that if the project had been made with the right intentions, audiences would l would have felt. He cited a personal anecdote to support his statement. He told Zee News in Hindi: “I remember one, during filming, I had my hair and makeup done, but I was sitting in a t-shirt and shorts. A woman came to the set, asking to see Lord Rama. She was very agitated, she was crying. The crew pointed in my direction. She had a little child with her in her arms, and she came over to me and put the child at my feet. Through tears, she said the child was about to die and begged me to ‘save’ him. I told her to take the child to the hospital, but I don’t know what came over me that day, so I also prayed for the recovery of the child. She took my hand and placed it on the child’s head. I again asked him to take the boy to a doctor. A few days later, Arun said, the woman returned and the child appeared to be fine. “Three days later, the same child who was about to die, was walking beside her, holding her hand. I had nothing to do with it, but it was because of faith that the wife had in Lord Rama, and the faith that I had in Lord Rama. That’s our faith, that’s our devotion. When people make a movie about religion, that’s the kind of faith that they must have in God and in his devotees,” he said. Many cast members of TV Ramayan spoke out against the edits made to Adipurush’s text. Sunil Lahri and Deepika Chiklia, who played Lakshman and Sita respectively, also complained about the film. Arun Govil, however, also pointed out that he respects Om Raut and writer Manoj Muntashir otherwise.

