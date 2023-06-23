Entertainment
Actor Robbie Tann shares details on NES audition for ‘Bare Bones’ for Black Mirror
If you haven’t binged the new season of black mirror, congratulations on your self control or else, sorry you have to work two jobs and didn’t have time. But apparently everyone has watched recent episodes of the Netflix show, including Mazey Day, in which the titular character is sent to a rehab facility. As Day attempts to take a quiet break, a sneaky group of paparazzi are able to track her down, intent on snapping a photo of her looking like a junkie. The photographer who is able to get a photo of Day is promised between $30,000 and $40,000, depending on how messy he is.
One of those photographers is the trickster Whitty, played by Dallas native Robbie Tann. In Mazey Day, Whitty finds clever ways to stop Bo (Zazie Beetz) from shooting.
In real life, Tann is a Hollywood hopeful who despises paparazzi culture.
The way they treat women is like digging into their lives to tear them apart, build them up and tear them down, Tann says. It was difficult to be in the place of this character. Every time I was on set, I had to get into a mindset that was far from who I am. But I felt that I really had to get there to serve the story.
It’s no surprise that Tann was able to play a character so different from himself. Educated at Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts in Dallas (where he graduated in 2005), he is part of an elite group of actors.
Tann says he mostly played sports until ninth grade, but caught the performance bug after watching a production of The Phantom of the Opera with his grandmother. When he started school at Booker T, Tann first enrolled in the school’s music program, where he was part of the jazz ensemble and show choir.
When his show choir put on a production of In the woodsTann decided he would rather switch from singing to acting.
Over the years, Tann has performed on various stages nationwide, including the Long Wharf Theatre, Berkeley Repertory Theater and New Victory Theatre. He also had guest and recurring spots on shows Orange is the new black, FBI And Easttown Pond. But auditioning for the black mirror spot with very little background information regarding the overall narrative of the episodes tested his acting skills.
The audition process was very simple as far as what I knew, Tann says. “I knew I was going to audition for black mirrorand I had a scene from black mirror, but I had no other context. I didn’t get a script, they didn’t tell me what the episode was about, and I had to sign an NDA even to get the audition. When you audition often, as actors, you don’t see [everything] because they try to hide the twist. So you just have to guess what they are looking for, what the tone will be.
Much of it is also left up to viewers’ interpretation in the episode itself. The presence of an iPod Shuffle, computers with Windows XP, and the announcement of the birth of Suri Cruises suggest the story is set in the early to mid-1990s, which Tann says was the climax. of paparazzi culture.
It was an inflection point for us as a company, says Tann. It was a time when we could have decided We’re not going to do this thing. Paparazzi culture and celebrity culture are this symbiotic toxic thing, and I think that’s the message of the episode. It’s terrifying that we didn’t fix it then.
Mazey Day, as well as shows like The idol, are part of the industrial complex narrative of the fallen starlet that we have seen in recent programming. And these days, with social platforms like TwoMe, TMZ, and TikTok’s blind article sub-community, it doesn’t seem like we as a society have learned anything about the ill effects of gossip culture. .
In September, Tann will star in The creator, a post-apocalyptic film detailing a future resulting from a war between humans and artificial intelligence.
Everyone was putting their heart up their sleeve for this movie, Tann says, and I really feel like that’s going to shine through.
If you had asked Tann ten years ago if he was planning to transition from stage actor to film actor, he would have said no. However, about five or six years ago, he realized that both game types offered various artistic components that he could leverage on each project.
It’s so different from performing on stage; it’s like athletics, says Tann. And being on TV and in movies helps me develop a real sense of vulnerability because it’s not all about performance, it’s about letting yourself into the scene.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dallasobserver.com/arts/actor-robbie-tann-shares-details-about-bare-bones-nda-audition-for-black-mirror-16853204
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pro-Trump attorney John Eastman faces Jan. 6 disciplinary lawsuitExBulletin
- Indian TV praises Modi on his US trip
- Actor Robbie Tann shares details on NES audition for ‘Bare Bones’ for Black Mirror
- IOC points to ‘number of issues’ embarrassing sports federations – The New Indian Express
- Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz briefs IMF chief in Paris, hopes blocked funds will be released
- Hollywood’s top directors voice their fears for the future of TCM
- Video interrupts reading time by dragging neo-Nazis
- Passengers on Titanic killed after catastrophic explosion US Coast Guard – BBC News
- President Jokowi donates sacrificial cattle to all provinces
- Tenoch Huertas Legal Troubles: What The Actor Who Plays Namor In The MCU Is Charged With
- The Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium and his abiding love of hockey
- Plymouths concerns Beryl bikes