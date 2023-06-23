Entertainment
I would have no idea how to talk to them
Jennifer Lawrence is clear about one fear on set: dealing with the cast of Method.
The Oscar-winning actress revealed on the YouTube Hot Ones series that she would be nervous about working with a Method actor.
I would be afraid to work with someone who has the method because I would have no idea how to talk to them. Like, do I have to be in character? said Laurent. It would just make me nervous. But I haven’t seen any other processes that interest me, because you don’t really know them all the time.
Lawrence is considering working with known actor of the Christian Bale method on David O. Russells American Hustle and adjusting his own approach to acting.
I had always been very on/off, on/off until I did American Hustle when I worked with Christian Bale and noticed when the camera started rolling and the team was sort of kind started to prepare, like it was going to take 10 seconds or whatever until the action would start to get ready, Lawrence recalled. And then I saw this and I was like, that sounds like a really good idea. And then I started doing this.
THE actress with no hard feelings recently talked about putting aside his desire to perform in the current state of his career. Lawrence was previously attached to lead Project Delirium in 2015, which was based on the 2012 New Yorker article Operation Delirium about military doctors conducting experiments on soldiers during the Cold War.
You know I used to think that [I wanted to direct]And now i’m so tired, says Lawrence. And it looks so hard.
She added, There’s only once you start your family, it’s the best thing in the world. I’m just going to try to enjoy every second and be present and enjoy it.
