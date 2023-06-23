Taron Egerton Stuns As Wolverine In Breathtaking ‘First Look’ Video

This awesome video of Taron Egerton showing off his claws as Marvel’s Wolverine shows why he would be amazing in the iconic role.

Hugh Jackman’s portrayal of Wolverine in the X-Men movies has stood the test of time and earned a spot among the best live-action superhero portrayals of all time. And with his imminent return in Dead Pool 3we’ll see him back in the role soon.

This portrayal of Wolverine was a regular presence on the big screen between 2000 (when Fox’s X-Men movie franchise started) and Logan in 2017 (where Logan bowed out). That is, until Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool has something to say about it.

With Disney’s acquisition of Fox a few years ago, the X-Men have finally returned to Marvel Studios – meaning a reboot is inevitable so Marvel’s mightiest mutants can make their presence felt in the juggernaut. what is the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And with this reboot likely comes a new cast member.

Taron Egerton is one actor many fans would love to see pick up those claws and succeed Jackman as Wolverine. THE Kingsman The star has found himself on numerous fan casting calls in recent years, with many believing he would make a great Logan.

What Taron Egerton Could Look Like As Wolverine’s New Actor

One person who can definitely visualize what Taron Egerton would look like as Wolverine in the MCU is YouTube user Stryder HD. As we’ve seen this talented creator do before, this video, titled a “first look” clip, lets fans see what the actor might look like as an X-Men character.

Using footage from Hugh Jackman’s X-Men films, the fan video uses DeepFake technology to place Egerton’s face over Jackman’s, giving us an idea of ​​what Wolverine would look like if he played the role. . And it’s a rather convincing result, especially the scene where Logan shows his claws. It’s safe to say that Egerton certainly looks like the role of the character!

Does Taron Egerton play Wolverine in the MCU?

As of now, Taron Egerton hasn’t been cast as Wolverine, but his name has cropped up in fan conversations multiple times. It is easy to see why the Kingsman star remains a fan-favorite possibility.

The fan casting even caught Egerton’s attention, leading him to respond to the rumors and it looks like he’d be interested in a role in the MCU if Marvel called him.

“I’ve always said…I don’t know if I’m the right guy to play this role. I was with Hugh [Jackman] yesterday, briefly, who obviously played the role originally. We have such different vibes. I don’t know if I would be the right person to follow him. But I always said I would be open to it. But at the moment, there is no truth, other than the fan-casting, which goes a little crazy every time I talk about it. But, you know, who knows, “ Egerton told the Sway Universe.

This video is very impressive and it goes without saying that if Egerton ends up being cast as Logan/Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we’d be thrilled if he looked like this.

That said, with Jackman’s Wolverine now returning in Dead Pool 3there are questions as to whether or not this will be a one-off thing, whether he’s the MCU’s definitive Wolverine in the future, and whether the Deadpool franchise will find a way to exist within the MCU (or simply d being one of many Earths in the MCU multiverse). Jackman’s Recent Comments it looks like there could be multiversal shenanigans surrounding his return, and that might suggest this is a one-time return for the legendary entertainer. If so, Marvel might bring in a new Wolverine after this.

We’ll have to wait and see, but if the MCU does indeed need a new Wolverine for its mainstream Earth-616 continuity, Egerton would be a great fit!

Would you be a fan of Taron Egerton portraying Wolverine in the MCU?