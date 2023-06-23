The Blood In, Blood Out actor is still a vato loco





About 18 minutes in Blood In, Blood Out, Valente Rodriguez makes its first appearance in the cult classic which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

The Elsa-born Texan who went to Pan American University, now the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, played Frankie, the most unlikely member of the Vatos Locos gang.

Set in 1970s EastL.A., Blood In, Blood Out follows the dramatic and sometimes violent lives of three gang members.

Miklo, Paco and Cruz are played by Damian Chapa, Benjamin Bratt and Jesse Borrego of San Antonios respectively. Among them was one of my favorites, EnriqueCastillo, who played the philosophical and convicted prison gang leader, along with Billy Bob Thornton, Danny Trejo, Jenny Gago, Delroy Lindo, and Ving Rhames. ELAINEAYALAS PODCAST: Listen to ‘Nosotros as Elaine speaks with SA First Lady Erika Prosper Rodriguez was the funniest. He’s still the funniest, though he insists he’s the least funniest member of his family. His seven siblings are much funnier and faster, he says. This summer, the longtime actor, comedian, writer and producer is traveling across the country as the host of the Vatos Locos Comedy Tour. On Thursday, he was heading to Corpus Christi for a show on Friday, then to Houston on Saturday. Hes hoping to lock into a San Antonio show soon. Rodriguez serves as a touring host for shows that have evolved beyond stand-ups. It’s more of an event, he said, ending with a meet and greet VIP gathering, poking fun at the VIP in that line and the merchandising. Rodriguez, 59, is perhaps best known for playing Ernie Cardenas, the best friend of title character George Lopez, the landmark comedy series that ran from 2002 to 2007. Rodriguez’s film credits range from McFarland, USA, to Erin Brockovich and Father Stu. On television, he’s appeared in a long line of dramas and comedies, including Shameless, Wizards of Waverly Place, Cristela, and TheMentalist. He has been an actor for 35 years. Blood In, Blood Out was his big break. He answered my call last week to reflect on the popularity of the film and his own career. Rodriguez arrived in Hollywood in late 1987 and 88, he said. Four years later, he was auditioning for Taylor Hackford’s film. Everyone and their dog were auditioning for this movie, said the Valley native, whose family consisted of migrant farm workers. This is Disney, Buena Vista (Movies), which is proving problematic for the distribution and marketing of the film, considered controversial for the Disney brand. Rodriguez was around 25 and American Me, another Chicano gang-to-jail movie, was filming around the same time. The producers had several actors audition together to form the Vatos Locos. MORE ‘NOSOTROS’: Listen to Elaine Ayalas’ conversation with Henry Cisneros The improvisation worked, Rodriguez said. They started to look like these guys had been together their whole lives. Which brings us to the language that linked them, Hispano-Chicano slang. The film continues to celebrate him, and it may be one of his lasting contributions to cinema. Blood In, Blood Out was the first movie, for many of us at least, that best brought Chicano slang to the big screen. It sounded with an authenticity that other films failed to achieve. Rodriguez attributed this to two people: screenwriter Jimmy Santiago Baca and Castillo, who played the leader of the prison gang. I couldn’t count how many times Blood In, Blood Out characters said This. A lot. The term, meaning friend or buddy, is standard SanAnto parlance, heard in kitchens, loading docks, barbecues and family gatherings. Oral. Gero. Shawl. Simon. Mijo. Carnal. Watcha. Jeff. pachanga. Boy at home. Pal. They are all part of this expressive and beautiful lexicon, reflecting not just a time and a place, but a people. However, some of the movies’ more colorful terms can’t be printed here. You will have to do your own research. Rodriguez speaks with love and respect about his experiences on set. Did we know we were getting a huge cult following? He asked. They had no idea. But he always meets fans, wherever he goes, who testify to his love for the history of cinema, at least in its respect for family ties. Some fans told him that they owned six or seven copies of the film in various formats, from VHS to Blu-ray. One guy told me he keeps it on all the time, which is why at local screenings, male fans in particular recite dialogue with the film like fans of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. But in Spanish. That partly explains how little we have there, Rodriguez said. So when something is good, it’s sustained. (He inserts this here: First director EvaLongorias Flamin Hot is a beautiful, beautiful, beautiful film. It tells a story that has never been told before, and is told well.) Rodriguez hasn’t revisited Blood In, Blood Out in a while. But he remembered his first scene. Frankie is in a family pachanga with other members of Vatos Locos. He talks to Chapas’ character, Miklo, the half-white, half-Mexican American who’s back in East LA and desperately wants to fit in. He gets his Vatos Locos tattooed. Hey, Frankie said to Miklo, Your blue eyes are turning brown, This. As Frankie, Rodriguez was the character actor. He was the funny guy. He still is. [email protected]

