



by Tom Cruise Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 is on the hunt for a franchise-best opening in the $90 million range at the domestic box office in its first five days, a huge debut for July’s tentpole. And there are plenty of benefits, according to surveys. Cruise is in Europe this week for the film’s premieres in Rome and London. The Paramount and Skydance movie will begin hitting theaters around the world in three weeks, including Wednesday, July 12 in North America. The $90 million projection includes a three-day weekend estimate of $65 million or more. The latest installment in the acclaimed action franchise is set to be another win for Cruise after the Paramount and Skydance blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, which grossed nearly $1.5 billion at the global box office last year despite ongoing challenges posed by the pandemic. Box office experts think moviegoers are seeing the new Impossible mission pic as a sort of spiritual sequel to maverickeven if the two films are not part of the same franchise. In terms of Assignment series, 2018 Mission: Impossible—Fallout holds the record for best three-day weekend ($61.2 million) at the domestic box office, followed in the 2000s Mission: Impossible 2 ($57.8 million), 2015 Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation ($55.5 million), 2006 Mission: Impossible 3 ($47.7 million), 1996s Impossible mission ($45.4 million) and 2011 Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol ($12.8 million), not adjusted for inflation. Cruise is a favorite of theater owners for streaming movie promotion. He was also praised by Steven Spielberg for his efforts. “You saved Hollywood’s ass and maybe you saved theatrical distribution,” Spielberg told Cruise in a private exchange at the 2023 Oscars luncheon that a viewer captured on video. “Seriously, maverick could have saved the entire theater industry. In esteem, part one is directed by Cruise’s lucky charm Christopher McQuarrie, who has directed the star in several of his films. McQuarrie is also at the helm Mission: Impossible – Estimated, Second partwhich is scheduled to open on June 28, 2024. Footage shown at CinemaCon in late April included an inventive chase scene in which Cruise’s Ethan Hunt is handcuffed to Hayley Atwell’s Grace as they flee from police and several factions of people who want them, including a character played by Pom Klementieff, whose scariest feature is how much she seems to enjoy the chase and the ensuing mayhem. In years past, Cruise has debuted stunts from previous films, such as hanging from the side of an airplane, skydiving, or jumping a motorcycle off a cliff in Norway. Other stars in Dead Reckoning include Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Rob Delaney and Charles Parnell.

