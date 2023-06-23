Entertainment
Jane Fonda and Quinta Brunson share their ideas at the Hollywood Climate Summit 2023
Many of Hollywood’s biggest stars and environmentalists took the stage at the 2023 Hollywood Climate Summit, including Quinta Brunson and Jane Fonda.
Brunson, 33 – who wore a unique look at last month’s Met Gala – spoke Thursday morning about We’re All In: Why You Should Be Excited About the Hollywood Climate Movement.
Fonda, 85, spoke at Hollywood’s Time to Take On Big Oil + Gas panel directly after Brunson’s panel.
Brunson stepped out in a brown, pink, blue and green sleeveless sweater dress that fell just above her knees.
The actress and writer had her hair braided in a bun as she accessorized with large diamond stud earrings.
Quinta: Many of Hollywood’s biggest stars and environmentalists spoke at the 2023 Hollywood Climate Summit, including Quinta Brunson and Jane Fonda
Jane: Fonda, 85, spoke at Hollywood’s Time to Take On Big Oil + Gas panel directly after Brunson’s panel
Brunson completed her look with white platform heels, posing with fellow panelists Emellie O’Brien, founder and CEO of Earth Angel and Everything Everywhere All At Once directors Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan.
Fonda stepped out in a forest green top and matching forest green pants for her appearance.
She appeared on her panel alongside Sylvia Arredondo, Emily Atkin, YoNasDa Lonewolf, and Nalleli Cobo.
The Hollywood Climate Summit brings together filmmakers, scientists and activists, with the goal of changing the culture of the industry and encouraging movies and TV shows to use their outsized influence on audiences around the world.
The Hollywood Climate Summit brings together filmmakers, scientists and activists, with the goal of changing the culture of the industry and encouraging movies and TV shows to use their outsized influence on audiences around the world.
“Hollywood is an extremely powerful industry,” said Summit co-founder and TV writer Ali Weinstein. “We are on the verge of cultural change in many ways.”
Yet a recent study by the Norman Lear Center and Good Energy found that the climate crisis was “virtually non-existent” in scripted entertainment.
Less than 3% of the approximately 37,000 TV and film scripts made since 2016 mentioned “all climate-related keywords”, and only 0.6% used the words “climate change”.
Quinta look: Brunson stepped out in a brown, pink, blue and green sleeveless sweater dress that fell just above her knees
Hair; The actress and writer had her hair braided in a bun as she accessorized with large diamond studded earrings
Panelists: Brunson completed her look with white wedge heels, posing with fellow panelists Emellie O’Brien, Founder and CEO of Earth Angel and Everything Everywhere All At Once directors Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan
Red Carpet Ready: Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang, Daniel Kwan, Quinta Brunson pose on the red carpet for the 2023 Hollywood Climate Summit
Jane’s look: Fonda stepped out in a forest green top and matching forest green pants for her appearance
Panel: She appeared on her panel alongside Sylvia Arredondo, Emily Atkin, YoNasDa Lonewolf and Nalleli Cobo
Jane and Nalleli: Jane Fonda poses on the red carpet with Nalleli Cobo
Summit: The Hollywood Climate Summit brings together filmmakers, scientists and activists, with the goal of changing the culture of the industry and encouraging movies and TV shows to use their outsized influence on audiences around the world.
“We see this as a huge problem because, for the most part, people on average spend more time with TV and movie characters than they do with their own families,” Summit co-founder Heather Fipps said, adding “It’s really important for us to imbue our fictional worlds with our reality.
Weinstein added: “Every single person on earth is affected in some way by the climate crisis. If we don’t show that in our everyday content, that content is science fiction.
Oscar-nominated ‘Everything Everywhere’ star Stephanie Hsu will join a talk on the need for different generations to openly discuss climate change.
Another panel will address the role of unscripted shows, including reality TV, in depicting climate issues.
The Hollywood Climate Summit 2023 runs June 21-24.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-12225235/Quinta-Brunson-Jane-Fonda-speak-2023-Hollywood-Climate-Summit.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jane Fonda and Quinta Brunson share their ideas at the Hollywood Climate Summit 2023
- Google: Amazon Spends $100 Million To Push Generative AI To Compete With Google, Microsoft
- Türkiye Earthquake: Emergency Report (21.06.2023) – Türkiye
- Impossible Dead Reckoning Eyes Box Office Opening Record – The Hollywood Reporter
- Batra-Sathiyan mixed doubles pair in WTT Contender semifinals in Tunis
- Family of slain State College native, fashion designer speaks out
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 will be able to run Google Maps on the cover display
- After equating him with a “dictator”, Joe Biden says he wants to meet Xi Jinping “soon”
- Hunter Biden among distinguished guests at state dinner honoring Indian Prime Minister Modi
- President Jokowi will provide sacrificial cows to 38 provinces
- How to use Google Play Store purchase requests
- Imran Khan cites Modi-Biden statement to criticize Bajwa for isolating Pak