Jane Fonda and Quinta Brunson share their ideas at the Hollywood Climate Summit 2023

Many of Hollywood’s biggest stars and environmentalists took the stage at the 2023 Hollywood Climate Summit, including Quinta Brunson and Jane Fonda.

Brunson, 33 – who wore a unique look at last month’s Met Gala – spoke Thursday morning about We’re All In: Why You Should Be Excited About the Hollywood Climate Movement.

Fonda, 85, spoke at Hollywood’s Time to Take On Big Oil + Gas panel directly after Brunson’s panel.

Brunson stepped out in a brown, pink, blue and green sleeveless sweater dress that fell just above her knees.

The actress and writer had her hair braided in a bun as she accessorized with large diamond stud earrings.

Quinta: Many of Hollywood’s biggest stars and environmentalists spoke at the 2023 Hollywood Climate Summit, including Quinta Brunson and Jane Fonda

Jane: Fonda, 85, spoke at Hollywood’s Time to Take On Big Oil + Gas panel directly after Brunson’s panel

Brunson completed her look with white platform heels, posing with fellow panelists Emellie O’Brien, founder and CEO of Earth Angel and Everything Everywhere All At Once directors Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan.

Fonda stepped out in a forest green top and matching forest green pants for her appearance.

She appeared on her panel alongside Sylvia Arredondo, Emily Atkin, YoNasDa Lonewolf, and Nalleli Cobo.

The Hollywood Climate Summit brings together filmmakers, scientists and activists, with the goal of changing the culture of the industry and encouraging movies and TV shows to use their outsized influence on audiences around the world.

The Hollywood Climate Summit brings together filmmakers, scientists and activists, with the goal of changing the culture of the industry and encouraging movies and TV shows to use their outsized influence on audiences around the world.

“Hollywood is an extremely powerful industry,” said Summit co-founder and TV writer Ali Weinstein. “We are on the verge of cultural change in many ways.”

Yet a recent study by the Norman Lear Center and Good Energy found that the climate crisis was “virtually non-existent” in scripted entertainment.

Less than 3% of the approximately 37,000 TV and film scripts made since 2016 mentioned “all climate-related keywords”, and only 0.6% used the words “climate change”.

Quinta look: Brunson stepped out in a brown, pink, blue and green sleeveless sweater dress that fell just above her knees

Hair; The actress and writer had her hair braided in a bun as she accessorized with large diamond studded earrings

Panelists: Brunson completed her look with white wedge heels, posing with fellow panelists Emellie O’Brien, Founder and CEO of Earth Angel and Everything Everywhere All At Once directors Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan

Red Carpet Ready: Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang, Daniel Kwan, Quinta Brunson pose on the red carpet for the 2023 Hollywood Climate Summit

Jane’s look: Fonda stepped out in a forest green top and matching forest green pants for her appearance

Panel: She appeared on her panel alongside Sylvia Arredondo, Emily Atkin, YoNasDa Lonewolf and Nalleli Cobo

Jane and Nalleli: Jane Fonda poses on the red carpet with Nalleli Cobo

Summit: The Hollywood Climate Summit brings together filmmakers, scientists and activists, with the goal of changing the culture of the industry and encouraging movies and TV shows to use their outsized influence on audiences around the world.

“We see this as a huge problem because, for the most part, people on average spend more time with TV and movie characters than they do with their own families,” Summit co-founder Heather Fipps said, adding “It’s really important for us to imbue our fictional worlds with our reality.

Weinstein added: “Every single person on earth is affected in some way by the climate crisis. If we don’t show that in our everyday content, that content is science fiction.

Oscar-nominated ‘Everything Everywhere’ star Stephanie Hsu will join a talk on the need for different generations to openly discuss climate change.

Another panel will address the role of unscripted shows, including reality TV, in depicting climate issues.

The Hollywood Climate Summit 2023 runs June 21-24.