Hollywood Doesn’t Have a Diversity Problem, It Has a Woke Virtue Signaling Problem

Several years ago I had what I thought was a great idea for a movie.

It was racing history to be the first person to run a mile in under four minutes, a literal step that for a long time was considered impossible.

It was a real-life drama that apparently had it all: three fiercely competitive men on three different continents, all with very different personalities: Wes Santee, a brash and arrogant American from Kansas nicknamed “Ashland Antelope” who used violence brutality of his childhood by his father to fuel his quest for glory; John Landy, a kind and humble Australian scholar who made himself a beloved national hero when he returned for a fallen competitor in a national race and won anyway; and Roger Bannister, a tall, lanky, and quietly unassuming British medical student.

The three men all grew closer and closer to history in an epic battle fought over many months in mostly separate races, but it was Bannister who finally did it, nearly killing himself by throwing his exhausted body over the line at an Oxford circuit. May 6, 1954, in a time of 3:59.4.

He was knighted by the Queen for his triumph and quit racing at 27 to become a world-renowned neuroscientist.

Great story, right?







“Chariots of Fire” won the Best Picture Oscar. 20thCentFox/courtesy Everett Collection

Arguably, even better than the plot of “Chariots of Fire,” which won the Best Picture Oscar.

But when I excitedly introduced it over dinner to one of the world’s most talented and famous screenwriters, he shook his head.

“It’s a brilliant story,” he admitted. “But no one in Hollywood will do that.”

“Why the hell not?” I asked.

“Because the main characters are all white,” he replied.

I was stunned.

“Would it make a difference if I put one in black in my script?”

“It’s possible,” chuckled the writer.

I remembered this extraordinary exchange when I heard that the Oscars now had new diversity rules that must be strictly adhered to if you want to win an Oscar.

Specifically, any film vying for the 2024 Oscars must meet two of four new criteria, including featuring a main character or significant supporting character from an underrepresented racial or ethnic group, having a main storyline focusing on a group under -represented, or at least 30% of the cast is from at least two underrepresented groups (women, ethnic minorities, LGBTQ, or people with disabilities).

I sighed loudly when I read this, which is now my body’s instinctive response to any new outbreak of ridiculous woke talk.







“Everything Everywhere All At Once” won the Best Picture Oscar this year. Courtesy of Everett Collection

Others had a more violent reaction.

Jaws star Richard Dreyfuss said the new rules ‘make me vomit’ and seething: ‘Nobody should tell me as an artist that I have to give in to the latest and most current idea of ​​this what is morality?

He added: “What do we risk? Are we really in danger of hurting people’s feelings? You cannot legislate that. And you have to let life be life and I’m sorry, I don’t think there’s a minority or a majority in the country that needs to be satisfied like that.

The furor over Oscars diversity rules follows a series of wild campaigns to block non-gay or trans actors from playing LGBTQ roles, able-bodied actors playing disabled roles, even non-Jewish actors playing Jewish characters.

Dreyfuss, who is Jewish, gets carried away: “Do we tell someone else that if he is not Jewish, he should not play the Merchant of Venice? Are we crazy? Don’t we know that art is art?

I couldn’t agree more.

What’s the point of acting if you’re not allowed to act as someone you’re not?

And why this sudden, frantic push by Hollywood for forced additional diversity anyway?

Films recently awarded Best Picture at the Oscars have included last year’s winner “Everything Everywhere All At Once” which features a predominantly Asian cast, “CODA”, which featured three deaf actors, the South Korean film ” Parasite” and the LGBT theme “Moonlight”, which had an all-black cast.

“Black Panther,” which won three Oscars in 2019, featured a 90% black cast.







“Moonlight” won the Best Picture Oscar in 2017. Courtesy of Everett Collection

Isn’t all this indicative of an already very diversified industry?

As for the new reality check in the cast, the 2015 Best Picture winner “Spotlight” told the true story of how the Boston Globe exposed a charge of pedophile priests.

Should villains have only been played by real Irish Catholic priests abusing children?

And what happens to a movie like “Schindler’s List”?







Rachel McAdams, Michael Keaton, Mark Ruffalo and Brian d’Arcy James star in “Spotlight.” Courtesy of Everett Collection

Are Jews still considered an “underrepresented group” in Hollywood?

If not, what should Steven Spielberg do if he wants to make another movie like this that can qualify for the Oscars under the new rules? — hire African-American actors to play the victims of the Holocaust?

Should mob films like “The Godfather” now have a quota of real mobsters in the cast or crew?

You get my cynical drift.







Salvatore Corsitto and Marlon Brando in “The Godfather”. Courtesy of Everett Collection

The problem with these Oscars diversity rules is that once again, meritocracy is sacrificed on the altar of an exhausting, self-defeating awakening.

Hollywood no longer has a diversity problem – it has a virtue signal problem.

But hey, if my movie is done, then I’m very happy that Sir Roger Bannister is played by Denzel Washington.

Or perhaps, to really shine my woke credentials, we could also unleash the gender fluidity card and have it played by Angela Bassett, identifying as a white Englishman for the purposes of the new Academies diversity rules?

Or maybe we should just stop all this craziness and let Hollywood producers choose the cast and crew that are best for their movies.