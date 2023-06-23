Kevin Costners’ tenant Daniel Starr denies dating actor’s wife Christine







Getty Images Daniel Starr, who rented a beach house from Kevin Costner, denies meeting the stars’ ex-wife Christine Baumgartner. Kevin, 68, and Christine, 49, separated in May after 18 years of marriage, and The Sun reported that Costner confronted Starr. The newspaper claimed that Daniel, a real estate developer, rented the house on Kevins Carpinteria property and hung out with Christine while Kevin was filming. TMZ asked Daniel directly if he met Christine, and he replied: No, absolutely not. He added Kevin, he’s a really good guy, and I have no problem with him. Are they friends now? Starr said, I was just a tenant. We had a tenant-landlord relationship. Nothing else. His lease was in June, but he left in March. Starr brushed it off saying, These are just rentals. You know how things are. When asked if he was taking legal action for leaving early, he replied: No, of course not. He had this to say about the split, they have kids, they’re going through a divorce, I just hope it ends peacefully for them. A few days ago, a source said The Sun, after moving in, he became close friends with Chris and Kevin. They would hang out with their children. But Kevin was still filming, so Chris had to be alone. Chris and Daniel hung out a lot. She came to his house almost every day. The insider sued, but there was a fallout and Kevin caught wind of it. There was an argument between him and Daniel and things escalated from there. The source insisted that Starr was respectful and didn’t cross any boundaries. According to the insider, Chris didn’t like Daniel’s attitude towards their friendship and asked him to move out. That’s when the property developer, who had been on a 12-month lease for six months, hired a lawyer to help sort things out. The source said Daniel has a very high opinion of Kevin and thinks he is a great father to his children. But Kevin hit the roof and sided with his wife. In the end, he was unwilling to listen to Daniel. Meanwhile, other aspects of Kevin and Christine’s split continue to play out in the public eye.

Getty Images Kevin Costners’ wife seeks monthly child support of nearly $250,000

See the story It was just revealed on Wednesday that Christine is seeking $248,000 in monthly child support for their three children. In documents obtained by Extra, she asks the actor to pay full tuition for the children in a private school, health care and all activities and sports. She says the amount she is requesting is “necessary to reproduce the usual standard of living for children”. Kevin and Christine share sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13. The handbag designer has not requested child support at this time. Additionally, in documents filed Friday, Christine notes that she was not involved in Costner’s decision to leave Yellowstone, a series he won an Emmy for in 2022, and that the way he attacked her publicly is detrimental to their family. “I avoided publicly disclosing the reasons for our divorce. I did this to protect our family’s privacy. I did not pressure Kevin to leave Yellowstone. show,” she said in the documents. Christine added that she believes his attacks are meant to get her to leave their home without a temporary child support agreement in place. Costner tried to get help from the courts to get Christine out of their shared home. In documents obtained by “Extra” earlier this month, Costner claims that Christine will not leave her home, despite their prenup.

