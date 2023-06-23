Matthew McConaughey was in talks to play Joel – The Hollywood Reporter





It can be hard to imagine anyone other than Pedro Pascal playing Joel in The last of usbut series co-creator Craig Mazin has confirmed an Oscar-winning actor is also in talks for the role. During a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz, the show boss noted that he “spoke to Matthew [McConaughey]” at one point. “I can’t say it was like a series [of conversations]. It was more of a, ‘Hey, here’s something to say,’ he explained. “Pedro was on our roster from the start. We were told he wasn’t available, then as we were floundering a bit, I got a call from his [McConaughey’s] agent who said, “You know, he might actually be available.” Mazin went on to detail Pascal’s enthusiasm for the series after reading the script for the first time. “Normally when you send scripts to actors like this you’re lucky if you get a read in a month,” he said, noting that the actor was shooting a movie in England at the time. ‘era. “I sent it [script] on a Friday, a Saturday morning, I get a call… he loves it, he wants to get on a Zoom. After thinking “that was a pretty good sign”, they all took a Zoom and “had what I think was possibly the most wonderful Zoom I’ve ever had. I mean…just the shot of lightning, and he was so immediately insightful about it. Pascal starred alongside Bella Ramsey, who played Ellie, in the hit action drama. Mazin and video game creator Neil Druckmann served as the show’s writers and showrunners. Mazin added: “Matthew McConaughey is an amazing actor. I’m sure it would have been great but it would have been different, and I love the one we did, so what can I say, I think it worked. During The Hollywood Reporter‘s Drama Actor Roundtable last month, Pascal also spoke about the pressure he felt doing a show that already had a huge fanbase for the The last of us game. “This time I was scared. I was so scared,” the actor said during the chat. “Because there was more of an exposed silhouette, a silhouette of cool maybe, and an expectation to be met in terms of the immersive experience of people in the story. And disappointing them in that regard seemed to be… I don’t know. You don’t want to disappoint people, but no one is immune to disappointing people. I want people to like me.”

