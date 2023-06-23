Lyle Lovett was tall and in charge of the Meadow Brook Amphitheater – The Oakland Press





Anyone who thinks size doesn’t matter – when it comes to music, in this case – hasn’t seen Lyle Lovett & His Large Band. The Texan singer-songwriter and his 14-piece ensemble performed last summer at the Meadow Brook Amphitheater on a typically captivating but time-limited co-project with Chris Isaak. Lovett and company returned Thursday night, June 22, as the single act, delivering a two-hour, 45-minute high-level musical masterclass that slid between genres while taking a grand walk through Lovett’s 13-album catalog. . The small but exuberant crowd was happy to find him, and Lovett was just as happy to be there. “The weather tonight is remarkably the same,” Lovett noted earlier on the show, referring to the visit last August. “I feel like we are playing a second set.” He recalled his first performance at Meadow Brook, on a project with Rickie Lee Jones in 1990, and noted that “we come back here every time I get a chance” as a favorite venue in the metro area. It didn’t take long for the Large Band to start flexing their musical muscles, individually and collectively, on Thursday. The troupe opened the show with “The Blues Walk” by Clifford Brown and Max Roach, with nearly all members taking a brief solo spot to get a taste of what to expect. The gray-suited Lovett and his three backing singers then took to the stage with a painful cover of Tammy Wynette’s classic “Stand By Your Man.” Both came from 1989’s debut album “Large Band,” and in two songs, Lovett demonstrated the range of music the band would explore. Marked by the bandleader’s hilarious humor and numerous references to his six-year-old twins, the show featured tight renditions of “Here I Am”, “On a Winter’s Morning”, “Cowboy Man”, “Cute as a Bug” and “If I Had a Boat” to expansive epics that allowed the Broad Band members to stretch. It’s an august and virtuoso ensemble, with credits that include teaching at the University of North Texas (saxophonist Brad Lee), Madonna’s guitar (James Harrah) and in the case of bassist Leland Sklar and Russ Kunkel, spots on legendary albums by James Taylor, Carole King, Jackson Browne, Linda Ronstadt and many more. Lovett – who called the Large Band “a 14-member basketball team, throwing passes behind each other’s backs” – took a long break at one point to introduce each musician and even interview them for fans, but most importantly, he crafted a show that unleashed their talents. This included long covers of songs such as “The Mocking Ones”, which featured an exchange between Harrah and fiddler Warren Hood, “Pig Meat Man” featuring Lee, the bluesy “My Baby Don’t Tolerate”, a titanic “I ‘ve been to Memphis” and “MONEY”. The pensive witty “I Will Rise Up,” meanwhile, was a showcase for all three of Lovett’s backing singers – including new member Amy Keys, whose brother was in the audience on Thursday. Lyle Lovett brings his big band back to Meadow Brook Lovett and company demonstrated a bit of cheeky choreography during “Penguins,” while a pair of covers were also among the highlights of the night. He and pianist Jim Cox dueted on Peter & Gordon’s “A World Without Love,” which Lovett performed at a Carnegie Hall tribute to Paul McCartney in March and followed with the “Don’t Let Your Celtic flavored Deal Go Down. which Lovett recorded with the Chieftains in 2002. “That’s right (you’re not from Texas)” closed the main set, while the encore included a delicate “North Dakota” and a spirited “Church”, including the meal – The weather theme certainly gave the Meadow Brook crowd an appetite for even more. And it will probably happen. Lovett thanked the audience a few times for “inviting” him and the Large Band to the venue; the point is most of these people would tell you is that they are welcome anytime.

