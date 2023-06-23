From Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat to Ranveer Singh’s luxurious mansion: 7 expensive Bollywood actor homes that are redefining luxury





Bollywood, the glamorous world of Indian cinema, is known for its larger-than-life stories, jaw-dropping performances and star-studded lifestyle. The glitz and glamor extend beyond the big screen into the real lives of our beloved actors. From sprawling mansions to jaw-dropping penthouses, these stars have created dream abodes that exude opulence and elegance. Join us on a journey as we uncover the greatness of seven Bollywood actors and their magnificent homes, leaving you in awe and yearning for a slice of their extraordinary lifestyle! 1. Shahrukh Khan: Manat In the heart of Mumbai lies the iconic home of Bollywood’s Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan. Mannat, a name that resonates with grandeur, is a mansion that epitomizes luxury. Sprawling over 27,000 square feet, this 200 crore mansion is an enchanting marvel blessed with stunning architecture, lush gardens and mesmerizing sea views. private movie theatre, Mannat stands as a true testament to Shah Rukh Khan’s status in the industry. 2. Amitabh Bachchan: Jalsa – The embodiment of elegance When it comes to legendary Bollywood superstar, Amitabh Bachchan, his Jalsa residence is nothing less than a royal palace. Located in the posh district of Juhu, Mumbai, this sprawling mansion features a blend of classic and contemporary aesthetics. With its immaculate gardens, luxurious interiors and impressive collection of art and antiques, Jalsa is a reflection of Bachchan’s timeless charm and impeccable taste. The price of the mansion is estimated at around 100-120 Crores. Source: Financial Express 3. Akshay Kumar: the ultimate refuge Perched on the pristine beaches of Goa, Akshay Kumar’s Goa House is a secluded haven that redefines luxury living. This exquisite beachfront villa offers breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea and features state-of-the-art amenities. With its harmonious fusion of modern architecture and serene surroundings, which truly reflects Akshay Kumar’s penchant for extraordinary lifestyle. The actor also owns a multi-crore bungalow in Mumbai and spent Rs 5 crore in 2008 to acquire the beautiful Portuguese-style bungalow located on Anjuna Beach. Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram 4. Shilpa Shetty – An Elegant Retreat The cost of Shilpa Shetty’s beachfront Kinara house is Rs 100 crore. In several photographs, the house’s enormous art installations are visible. In addition to the antiques that Shilpa brought back from Spain, the drawing room included a brass chandelier, large windows overlooking the garden, and huge statues of Indian deities. Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram 5. Abhay Deol – The Beloved Lair Abhay Deol made a land investment of one acre in order to build his opulent yet eco-friendly home in North Goa. The star recently showed off her opulent green glass home to her audience. The house has a large yard, an outdoor swimming pool and huge glass doors. 6. Priyanka Chopra Jonas: the glamorous skyscraper Priyanka Chopra Jonas, a global icon, resides in a breathtaking house in Mumbai. She has homes in Mumbai and America with her husband Nick Jones. Her LA home is perfect for raising the couple’s newborn daughter, Malti. The mansion sprawls up to 20,000 square feet with bedrooms and eleven bathrooms, the Wall Street Journal reported. The mansion has high ceilings, a huge outdoor space, a magnificent infinity pool and an expansive backyard with stunning views of the hills. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ home reportedly cost a record $20 million. Source: Instagram Source: Instagram 7. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone: Power couple heaven Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh

The Bollywood power couple tied the knot on November 14, 2018. Ranveer and Deepika spent lavishly on their wedding. According to reports, around Rs 77 crore was spent in this marriage. (Source: @deepikapadukone/instagram) When two Bollywood superstars meet, their combined charisma demands a residency to match their star power. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s love nest in Juhu, which costs Rs 199 crore, is a testament to their shared glamor and larger than life personalities. The house of Juhu presents a perfect blend of the flamboyance of Ranveer and the elegance of Deepika. Interiors feature bright colors, eclectic artwork, and a fusion of modern and vintage elements, creating an enchanting ambiance that reflects the couple’s dynamic personalities.

