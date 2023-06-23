Entertainment
Edmonton actor testifies his relationship with teenage colleague was not exploitative
WARNING: This article contains details of the sexual assault allegations.
An Edmonton actor on trial for sexually assaulting and exploiting a teenage castmate testified Thursday that he was concerned about the girl’s age when they started a relationship.
Patrick Charles Howarth, 50, is on trial on one count of sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a teenage girl he met while they were both working on a play at the Citadel Theater in 2006.
The complainant’s identity is protected by court-ordered publication.
The trial in the Court of King’s Bench began on Monday and is being heard by Judge Susan Richardson.
Howarth said he and the girl began a romantic and sexual relationship in 2006 when she was 16 and ended more than a year later when she was 17.
In 2006, the age at which a person could consent to sexual activity in Canada was 14 years old. However, a person under the age of 18 cannot consent to have sex with someone who is in a position of trust towards them.
The age of consent was raised to 16 in 2008.
The complainant, now 33, testified on Tuesday that when she was younger she thought she loved Howarth but now recognizes there was a power imbalance in their relationship.
She said that during the Citadel play, Howarth helped other actors with their fight scenes.
She said Howarth told her about teaching at the University of Alberta and highlighted his connections to industry. She testified that he mentored her and believed he could help her in her acting career.
Howarth began giving evidence in his defense on Thursday and told the court his teenage colleague started flirting with him first and waited a few days before reciprocating.
He said the encounters started out as flirtatious and then escalated into fondling, with subsequent physical contact turning sexual.
He testified that the first time he and the 16-year-old kissed, he pulled away.
“I wasn’t available and I was concerned about his age, and I was also struggling with the fact that I liked it and liked him very much,” he said.
At the time, he was living with his common-law wife. He said cheating on his partner was “like trash” and he was also very concerned that the girl was 16.
“I was just worried about her and if that was what she really wanted because she seemed so confident that that was what she wanted. I really wanted to make sure that was true, so we We talked about it a lot,” he said.
He said the girl often reassured him that the relationship was what she wanted, that they weren’t doing anything wrong, and that he deserved to be happy.
They broke up at one point in their relationship, got back together for several months, then broke up again but stayed in touch, Howarth said.
Howarth testified that he moved to Toronto and the girl started inundating him with phone calls and text messages. He told the court that she stalked him and monitored his movements on social media.
Earlier in the trial, the plaintiff testified that he was angry with Howarth. She told the court about two public meetings they held when he returned to Edmonton, where she confronted him and said he took advantage of her.
“No exploitation”
Howarth’s attorney, Nicole Stewart, asked her client on Thursday what he thought of the woman’s testimony and her description of their relationship.
“I know our relationship was a loving relationship, until it wasn’t, and I maintain that there was no exploitation,” he said. not make those choices.”
Along with questions about the relationship itself, Stewart also asked his client about his responsibilities during the play when he met the girl.
Howarth had what he described as a minor role in the play, but he also said he became a combat captain in the production, a position that assists the combat director.
Howarth testified that the job came with a small pay raise and that one of the main responsibilities was for the actors to warm up before fight scenes.
He said this gave him no authority over his fellow actors, and he would not have offered comment or direction during rehearsals.
The trial will continue on Friday.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmonton/edmonton-actor-testifies-relationship-with-teen-colleague-was-not-exploitative-1.6886002
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Poll: public satisfaction with Jokowi reaches 77.1%
- Edmonton actor testifies his relationship with teenage colleague was not exploitative
- Stock market today: Wall Street falls again as oil prices and global stocks fall
- Will the Google Pixel Tablet work with a keyboard?
- From Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat to Ranveer Singh’s luxurious mansion: 7 expensive Bollywood actor homes that are redefining luxury
- University of Minnesota Athletics
- View All Regal Fashion and Fancy Hats
- Erdogan and Netanyahu plan to meet to ease tensions between Turkey and Israel
- Lyle Lovett was tall and in charge of the Meadow Brook Amphitheater – The Oakland Press
- Researchers develop a new quantum light source | Massachusetts Institute of Technology News
- Jamshed Cheema arrested for vandalism on May 9
- Apple, Microsoft and Google CEOs bow to India’s Prime Minister Modi