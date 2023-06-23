Edmonton actor testifies his relationship with teenage colleague was not exploitative

WARNING: This article contains details of the sexual assault allegations.

An Edmonton actor on trial for sexually assaulting and exploiting a teenage castmate testified Thursday that he was concerned about the girl’s age when they started a relationship.

Patrick Charles Howarth, 50, is on trial on one count of sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a teenage girl he met while they were both working on a play at the Citadel Theater in 2006.

The complainant’s identity is protected by court-ordered publication.

The trial in the Court of King’s Bench began on Monday and is being heard by Judge Susan Richardson.

Howarth said he and the girl began a romantic and sexual relationship in 2006 when she was 16 and ended more than a year later when she was 17.

In 2006, the age at which a person could consent to sexual activity in Canada was 14 years old. However, a person under the age of 18 cannot consent to have sex with someone who is in a position of trust towards them.

The age of consent was raised to 16 in 2008.

The complainant, now 33, testified on Tuesday that when she was younger she thought she loved Howarth but now recognizes there was a power imbalance in their relationship.

She said that during the Citadel play, Howarth helped other actors with their fight scenes.

She said Howarth told her about teaching at the University of Alberta and highlighted his connections to industry. She testified that he mentored her and believed he could help her in her acting career.

Howarth began giving evidence in his defense on Thursday and told the court his teenage colleague started flirting with him first and waited a few days before reciprocating.

Patrick Charles Howarth was charged with sex offenses committed in 2006 and 2007 involving a 16-year-old girl. (Submitted by Edmonton Police Service)

He said the encounters started out as flirtatious and then escalated into fondling, with subsequent physical contact turning sexual.

He testified that the first time he and the 16-year-old kissed, he pulled away.

“I wasn’t available and I was concerned about his age, and I was also struggling with the fact that I liked it and liked him very much,” he said.

At the time, he was living with his common-law wife. He said cheating on his partner was “like trash” and he was also very concerned that the girl was 16.

“I was just worried about her and if that was what she really wanted because she seemed so confident that that was what she wanted. I really wanted to make sure that was true, so we We talked about it a lot,” he said.

He said the girl often reassured him that the relationship was what she wanted, that they weren’t doing anything wrong, and that he deserved to be happy.

They broke up at one point in their relationship, got back together for several months, then broke up again but stayed in touch, Howarth said.

Howarth testified that he moved to Toronto and the girl started inundating him with phone calls and text messages. He told the court that she stalked him and monitored his movements on social media.

Earlier in the trial, the plaintiff testified that he was angry with Howarth. She told the court about two public meetings they held when he returned to Edmonton, where she confronted him and said he took advantage of her.

“No exploitation”

Howarth’s attorney, Nicole Stewart, asked her client on Thursday what he thought of the woman’s testimony and her description of their relationship.

“I know our relationship was a loving relationship, until it wasn’t, and I maintain that there was no exploitation,” he said. not make those choices.”

Along with questions about the relationship itself, Stewart also asked his client about his responsibilities during the play when he met the girl.

Howarth had what he described as a minor role in the play, but he also said he became a combat captain in the production, a position that assists the combat director.

Howarth testified that the job came with a small pay raise and that one of the main responsibilities was for the actors to warm up before fight scenes.

He said this gave him no authority over his fellow actors, and he would not have offered comment or direction during rehearsals.

The trial will continue on Friday.