



LOS ANGELES The spirit of unity and a vibrant celebration will once again fill the streets of Los Angeles as the Hollywood Carnival makes a triumphant return from a hiatus. What do you want to know After a two-year hiatus, Hollywood Carnival returns to the streets of Los Angeles

Winery Mas aimed to showcase the cultural significance of Carnival and educate people about its traditions

Carnival originated in the Caribbean, where slaves sought to emulate the masked balls of their slave masters by creating their own makeshift costumes and taking to the streets.

Graham Goddard, an artist with over 25 years of experience, founded Winery Mas With smiling faces and infectious energy, attendees like Carolyn Prevost eagerly picked up their costumes ahead of Sunday’s festivities. Graham Goddard, founder of Winery Mas and an artist with over 25 years of experience, was proud to design and assemble the lavish feathers and intricate costumes that will adorn Prevost and approximately 400 others. Eye-catching ensembles are part of rich traditions rooted in the Caribbean. Carnival is a celebration of freedom, explained Goddard, a native of Trinidad and Tobago, which is central to carnival culture. It’s a celebration of empowerment and the energy that comes when we’re all together. The origins of carnival date back to the Caribbean, where slaves, observing the masked balls of their masters, sought to recreate their own version. They took to the streets, making makeshift costumes to establish their unique masquerade. Over time, these costumes have evolved into the beauty and history they are today. Goddards Winery Mas plays an important role in showcasing the cultural significance of Carnival as the West Coast’s largest carnival group. What we’re doing here is showing people exactly what this culture is, Goddard said. People come out in costume. People come out to listen to soca and dance in the streets. For Prevost, Hollywood Carnival was an opportunity to connect with his Trinidadian heritage and celebrate life. Carnival is from Trinidad, and my mom is from Trinidad, so I’m just excited to celebrate life, Prevost said. This is the meaning of carnival: life. And I’m all about life. Unity is a central theme of the carnival, and Prevost expressed the deep sense of unity that permeated the event. Whoever is there is my family, she said. It is what it is. Operating as part of the Los Angeles Culture Festival, a non-profit organization representing 60 cultural groups, Hollywood Carnival serves as a melting pot of diverse traditions. Goddard honors his people. I immigrated to the United States when I was about 6 years old, and I still respect the beautiful traditions of what it is, Goddard said, emphasizing the personal importance of his involvement. The revival of Hollywood Carnival brings a slice of Caribbean culture to the City of Angels, allowing thousands to experience the vibrancy and joy of this global celebration with the pulsating beat of soca music and a kaleidoscope of color. Hollywood Carnival runs through Sunday, with the Hollywood Carnival Parade taking place Saturday at 10 a.m. on Hollywood Boulevard between Western and Highland avenues. See the full program here.

