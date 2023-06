When Javed Akhtar asked his ex-wife to promise never to “accompany him to (Bollywood) parties, do makeup or hire a maid”, she revealed “I’ll get up at 4 a.m. in the morning”

Javed Akhtar is a big name in the Bollywood industry, and the veteran screenwriter penned some of the most iconic movies with his former writing partner Salim Khan. While we often go gaga over his poetry, Akhtar has had a fair share of controversy in showbiz. Today we bring you a throwback to when his first wife, Honey Irani, opened up about Javed promising not to accompany him to Bollywood parties, wear makeup or hire a maid. . Scroll below to read the scoop. Javed later married actress Shabana Azmi and their romance was once the talk of Tinseltown, however, the lyricist shares two children with ex-wife Honey – Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar. Now speaking of the throwback scoop, Honey once opened up about her marriage to Javed, and she was just 17 when they got married. Back when Javed Akhtar got married to Honey Irani, he was not doing very well in his career and didn’t even have a place to live. So after the ex-couple got married, they stayed in a guest room at Honeys older sister’s house. Later in an interview, Honey Irani talked about marital bliss with Javed Akhtar and said: Javed made me promise that I would not accompany him to parties, do makeup or hire a maid. . So, I would get up at 4am to fill up on water. Of course, when I got pregnant, we had a maid. I had two air conditioners at my parents’ house. Javed felt bad for me because we didn’t have one. He bought a used air conditioner. We were delighted and called our neighbors. And just when they had reunited, the air conditioning went off. I was so upset. Get married and then sprinkle water on the ground, spread a chaddar and sleep, as reported by iDiva. However, within a year things changed for the couple after Amitabh Bachchan’s star Zanjeer became a huge hit and Javed became a household name in the industry and speaking of it, Honey said, I guess I was lucky for him. After Zanjeer, we never looked back. We bought an apartment in Bandstand and then this bungalow. Mashallah! We had a party every night. Amitji and Jaya (Bachchan), Yashji and Pam (Chopra), Yashji and Hiroo (Johar) would often be here. On those days, Amitji drank. We’re having a blast all night, then dropping him off for his 5 a.m. shoot. What do you think of Honey Irani talking about her married life with ex-husband Javed Akhtar back then? Tell us in the space below. Must Read: Mukesh Chhabra Jokes With Anurag Kashyap Who Loves To Bother Him As He Offers Her A Dance-Only Role In Gangs Of Wasseypur: I Didn’t Get A Line In The Entire Movie Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/when-javed-akhtar-asked-his-ex-wife-to-promise-him-to-never-accompany-him-to-bollywood-parties-apply-make-up-or-hire-a-maid-she-revealed-id-get-up-at-4-am/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos