Jharrell Jerome, Giant ‘Virgo’ Actor: ‘I Still Feel Small’
Photo courtesy of Prime Video
LOS ANGELES, June 23 (UPI) — Jharrell Jerome plays a giant 13ft on I am virgin, with all episodes airing Friday on Prime Video, but he told Hollywood he often felt overwhelmed by his surroundings. Jerome, 25, sees these feelings as an opportunity to grow, figuratively speaking.
“I still feel small,” Jerome told UPI in a recent Zoom interview. “Sometimes feeling small isn’t bad because you know you’re learning and just experiencing something new.”
Jerome, 25, said the trappings of Hollywood can still overshadow his acting work, like when he won an Emmy for 2019 When they see usplaying Korey Wise, one of the Central Park Five, now the Exonerated Five.
In I am virgin, Jerome plays Cootie, a giant whose parents kept him isolated for his own safety. When he finally ventures out of the house, Cootie experiences modern society for the first time – something Jerome said he could relate to.
“Some of that was taken from my own experiences where I felt a little uncomfortable in a space,” Jerome said. “By stepping into spaces that have always felt bigger than me, I have used those emotions and feelings that awaken within me.”
Cootie meets normal-sized people, both friends and romantic interests. Jerome said he approached Cootie like a child.
“I also relied on childlike movement and childlike expressions,” Jerome said. “I think it just comes from that bright-eyed energy and naivety that everything is new.”
jerome said I am virgin co-creator Boots Riley wrote Cootie with the actor in mind and emailed him. Jerome said the subject line, “13 Foot Tall Black Man in Oakland,” sold him.
Riley told Jerome he saw him in When they see us, but Jerome suspects it was his Emmy acceptance speech that sealed the deal. After thanking his family, collaborators and the Exonerated Five, Jerome raised his trophy in triumph.
“I’m pretty sure it was when that gold trophy was in my hand on the Emmy stage and I raised my hand,” Jerome said.
Jérôme became an executive producer on Virgin, being involved in introducing Riley and co-creator Tze Chun to streaming services and casting sessions for his co-stars. This includes Olivia Washington as Flora, Cootie’s first girlfriend.
Along with adjusting to their fantastical circumstances, Cootie and Flora go through the same relationship issues as normal-sized couples. They can become annoyed with each other’s habits, regardless of size issues.
“It just reminds you that no matter how different you are, how weird you can be, we’re all the same,” Jerome said. “We all want to be loved and we all want to try to love.”
Cootie also knows business interests that try to capitalize on him to endorse their products. A superhero (Walton Goggins) also decides to make Cootie his sworn enemy.
Jerome says he sees I am virgin as a statement against capitalism, but that message is subtle in surreal entertainment.
“This is an educational piece mixed with a genre ride where you’ll experience things you’ve never seen before,” Jerome said.
Yet bringing Cootie to life required difficult special effects. Jérôme filmed his portions of scenes in undersized sets on which he had to crouch to appear 13 feet tall.
“There were at least two times when a masseuse was called in to dig into my back and help me out,” Jerome said. “I had to stretch a ton.”
Jerome’s scenes were mixed with co-stars who filmed in full-size environments. Jérôme rarely had the opportunity to work directly with his fellow actors.
“Not at one point was I able to look any of my stage partners in the eye,” Jerome said. “It was either a green ribbon mark or an iPad with their face on it.”
Jerome said he had to maintain his performance while considering the special effects. He said he improved the balance between the two over the course of seven episodes, but never got used to it.
“I can’t lean too far forward because the perspective is messed up,” Jerome said. “I can’t get up because my head is going through the ceiling. Having to remember these things and work them all at once is definitely a challenge.”
