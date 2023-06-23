The Game Awards 10-Year Celebration team perform at the Hollywood Bowl





Even as a child, Geoff Keighley felt deeply connected to video game music. He fell in love with franchises like “Space Quest” and “Monkey Island” and wanted them to sound even better. “I bought a special sound card called Roland MT-32, which allowed me to listen to MIDI music in games with better results for digital music,” he recalls with a smile. Ten years after founding The Game Awards, Keighley is bringing that passion to the forefront with The Game Awards 10-Year Celebration, a live concert at the Hollywood Bowl on June 25. The one-night-only event, hosted alongside the LA Phil, will feature orchestral selections from “Final Fantasy,” “League of Legends,” “Diablo” and more. The concert’s composer and principal conductor, Lorne Balfe, said the involvement of the creators behind these games and their scores was key to setting this show apart – and a rarer experience than you might think. “Sometimes we don’t even get asked if our music wants to be played. It just happens, and you see a video of it being played somewhere with a banjo and a kazoo. You sit there and die inside, because you just know the audience is disappointed by it. It depreciates him, ”he says. Variety. “What has managed to happen with this team is that there is excellent quality control. Everyone from the developer side to the composer side is involved. Performances are not just an orchestra playing it. A lot of musicians who appeared in the proper soundtrack are playing with it,” adds Balfe. “Musicians and songwriters are unsung heroes,” says executive producer Kimmie Kim. “There is a huge community behind it. We cannot highlight it in our three-hour live broadcast. So that’s one of the ways to thank them and give them the credit they deserve. One of those composers, Gustavo Santaolalla, will bring his music from “The Last of Us” to the Bowl. Fans of the game series or the HBO adaptation will see an all-new take on the score, replacing the spunky guitars with a robust orchestra. “Many game companies and composers have created custom sequels and medleys for this show,” says Keighley. “It’s not just about taking the song you hear on Spotify and playing it with an orchestra. You will see truly unique pieces put together by the composers who blend several themes together. The evening will not be entirely composed of match scores, however. Tenacious D, the comedic rock duo of Jack Black and Kyle Gass, will also perform. “They released this new song, ‘Video Games’, which is just amazing and fun. As soon as we heard it, we were like, ‘Maybe things could work out so they’re at the Bowl?” Keighley recounts. “We’re thrilled to have them. Jack, in particular, has been a huge fan and supporter of video games for decades and really loves them. Just having it in the house, I think, will add incredible energy. “Everyone comes together here, unites, and that’s really what our brand The Game Awards stands for,” adds Keighley. “It’s going to be a really eclectic and amazing gig.”

