Franklin Draws Crowds for Inauguration | News | Daily Sun Villages

The Villages’ newest recreation center is a sweet tribute to the history of the land on which it is built.

Franklin Recreation celebrated a colorful opening Thursday morning, with hundreds of residents exploring the center’s watermelon-themed decor and numerous amenities.

I’m extremely thrilled and it’s a wonderful center,” said Franklin Recreation Supervisor Jessica Smith. I hope we will continue to receive so many guests here. I want it to be one of the most popular centers on this side.

The recreation center is in the Leesburg portion of The Villages, which has a rich history of watermelon farming. It is named after G. W. Franklin, a melon and produce buyer from Leesburg who shipped the first load of watermelons out of Florida on June 4, 1894. Leesburg was declared the watermelon capital of Florida by the USDA in 1926.

Inside the center, juicy fruit is everywhere, from the wallpaper to the canapes to a watermelon replica in the activity room.

Franklin Recreation is the 114th center in The Villages and the third to feature an arcade complete with electronic games. The center also offers billiards, bocce, corn toss, pickleball, tennis, a family pool, walking path, outdoor workout equipment and the Jubilee Putting Course, with Mickylee Pitch & Putt at coast.

My center is unique because we have the first full arcade in the south, Smith said. We have a lot of variety indoors and outdoors.

The first social event at the center will be June 27 in honor of National Bingo Day, Smith said. Two days later, the center will host small group classes to teach residents all popular Village sports. In July, Smith will lead sessions on decorating watermelon-themed vases and coasters.

I am open to any suggestions on the needs and wants of the residents, she said.

Outside, residents tested out the six new pickleball courts, with lines of players waiting their turn. The new courts bring the total number of pickleball courts in the Villages to 247.

Andi Carter, from the village of Newell, was one of the first to play on the courts. She also enjoyed the two-minute cart ride between her house and Franklin Recreation.

It’s great to have this center and Homestead so close, Carter said. I can’t wait to start using the rest of the facilities.

Carter said she plans to take advantage of Franklin’s amenities once a week or more. She has played Mickylee Pitch & Putt several times and loves having it in her neighborhood.

That’s why I’m in The Villages, there are so many options, Carter said. I can play golf one day, pickleball another, do crafts or play cards. I love it.

John Rohan, Director of the Villages Recreation and Parks Department, hosted the opening of the center and ensured that the day was all about the residents.

We want them to have the best life and the best experiences through recreation and parks,” Rohan said. Today showed our residents’ passion for lifestyle and amenities. They want to take advantage and use everything that is offered, which couldn’t make us happier.

Rohan said the center will improve the quality of daily life for residents, with the postal center just meters away and a Citizens First Bank drive-thru ATM in the parking lot.

This is all part of the master plan to provide easy access to these centers and parks, he said. We want these centers to be accessible to residents of all Villages. Many new residents are moving here and looking forward to seeing centers like this.

Writer Donovan Conaway can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5400, or [email protected].

