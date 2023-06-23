Bollywood roundup: Anil Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Rekha and many more…

– Advertisement –

Anil Kapoor celebrates 40 years as an actor and says “This is where I belong”

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor marked more than four decades of his acting career on Friday. He made his Hindi debut in the 1983 romantic drama film “Wo Saat Din” directed by Sattiraju Lakshminarayana.

Marking the occasion, the actor took to Instagram and posted video of a scene from the film, captioned, “Today I complete 40 years of being an actor and entertainer. 40 years of being accepted, loved and blessed by you, the public!

Speaking of his love for the craft, he wrote: “They say when you do something you love, time flies…no wonder 4 decades seems like a snap! This is where I belong, this is what I’m meant to do, and this is who I’m meant to be.

Thanking those who helped him become great, he wrote: “So many people have helped me reach this stage of life, but I would especially like to recognize and thank the late Bapu saab, my brother @boney.kapoor and my dad Surinder Kapoor for believing in me and giving me my first chance in #Woh7Din… I’m also forever grateful to @naseeruddin49 & @padminikolhapure for their grace in welcoming a newcomer.

“Their fame made me shine brighter than I could have hoped. I owe everything I am today to these legends, and the love and acceptance I found to each and every one of you. To mark the completion of these 40 years, I come to you in two very special avatars with The Night Manager part 2 and Animal. I hope you will continue to love and support me like you always have,” he added.

Farhan Akhtar has been ‘obsessed’ with cars since childhood

Mumbai– Actor-director Farhan Akhtar, known for films like ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Rock On!!’, ‘Don’ and many others, is obsessed with cars.

The director recently attended a supercar launch with his sister Zoya Akhtar in Mumbai, and opened up about his childhood obsession with cars.

At the launch of the new Mercedes-AMG SL55 Roadster in Mumbai, Farhan said: “I’ve been obsessed with cars since I was a kid. I used to get my hands on any magazine that had a picture of a car, cut it out, and stick it on my bedroom wall. I’ve always been in awe of beautiful cars, good-sounding cars. Even in my first movie ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ the car that was used is only used for the trip to Goa.

He further mentioned, “Everyone associates this movie with the road trip. It’s because of the sense of freedom that the car gave to these three characters in the movie. He represented them as well as their freely solicited character. At that time, I couldn’t afford this Merc and I could only use it for filming. But I always had the desire to buy a Mercedes. As soon as I could afford it, I bought it.

On the work front, Farhan will soon direct the movie titled “Jee Le Zaraa” which stars Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Rekha Loves Drawing With Charcoal, ‘GHKPM’ Director Reveals

Mumbai– Veteran actress Rekha, known for films like ‘Elaan’, ‘Namak Haraam’, ‘Do Musafir’, ‘Koi…Mil Gaya’ and many others, has a secret talent. She likes to draw in charcoal, revealed Siddharth Jenna, director of the TV show “Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin”.

The actress shot for a special promo for the show, and her association with the show has always been special since its debut. Rekha will be seen presenting the new storyline of the series.

Sharing his experience of directing Rekha for the promo, Siddharth Jenna shared, “I was super excited and thrilled when I found out I was supposed to direct Rekhaji. She is powerful, passionate and a 100% dedicated professional. I feel very lucky and blessed to have managed the evergreen queen of Bollywood. It was an absolute pleasure to work with Rekhaji. She is what she is thanks to her discipline, passion, punctuality and thirst for giving more than 100% in all of her performances. She’s someone who does her homework and comes on set. Besides being a legend, she has the heart of an eighteen-year-old teenager .

He called Rekha, a director’s dream actress, and learned from her that if you put your heart and soul into what they do, good things will follow.

He added, “Hard work, passion and dedication are the keys to success. Nothing is easy. At her age, she’s fit as a fiddle, and I know that’s no longer an enigma. While we had a painting sequence in the scene, she was having fun doing some interesting brush strokes on the canvas. I thought they were professional shots. I asked her if she paints, and she nodded with a smile. Then she revealed that she loves to draw in charcoal.

“Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin,” produced by Rajesh Ram Singh, Piya Bajpiee, Pradeep Kumar and Shaika Parween, airs on StarPlus Monday through Sunday.

For Kajol, her character Noyonika from ‘The Trial’ is ‘the heart of every woman’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kajol’s upcoming web drama series “The Trial- Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha” will give audiences a strong and highly relatable on-screen character in Noyonika Sengupta. As Noyonika is a character she has never explored before, Kajol described her as essentially a “core woman”.

Kajol said, “The character of Noyonika is an ambitious woman who does everything she can to save her future and that of her children and that, I think, is pretty much most women around the world.”

“At the end of the day, the most powerful and strongest women and housewives who supposedly don’t have jobs but actually do the lowest paid work in the world. So yeah, that’s who she is. It is her heart and it is, I think, the heart of most women,” she added.

Due to her husband’s imprisonment, Noyonika is forced to follow a tumultuous path full of hardships for her and her family as she takes a job at a law firm and works hard to support her family. Caught in a web of choices, “The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha” follows Noyonika as she embarks on a journey that requires her to navigate the curve balls life has thrown at her.

The series is the Indian adaptation of the American legal drama “The Good Wife” and is directed by Suparn S. Varma. The courtroom drama also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey in key roles.

Produced by Banijay Asia, “The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha” will begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on July 14, 2023. (IANS)