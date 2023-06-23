What happened to Julian Sands? Likely theories surrounding the missing actor

Missing persons experts spoke with Newsweek on the theories surrounding the disappearance of British actor Julian Sands as he approaches six months since his disappearance in the Southern California wilderness

Sands, 65, an actor best known for films like A room with a view, The Killing FieldsAnd Arachnophobiadisappeared on January 13. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said at the time that Sands was hiking when he disappeared and the search began at Mount Baldy in the San Gabriel Mountains, where he was last known .

The search was suspended when the area was hit by extreme weather conditions, including an increased threat of avalanches. They used drones to search the area remotely but couldn’t find the actor.

On Monday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office announced it had conducted another search for Sands that failed two days prior. The search included “more than 80 search and rescue volunteers, deputies and personnel. Their efforts were supported by two helicopters and drone crews,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Julian Sands attends the BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on January 4, 2020. Experts spoke to Newsweek about the missing actor’s possible fate after he disappeared while hiking in January 2023.

Getty



Charlie Hedges, a retired missing persons detective with 36 years of experience, spoke to Newsweek about the disappearance and said Sands could have died in an accident, been kidnapped or intentionally planned a disappearance.

“If, as it seems, some kind of accident happened to him while he was walking around, six months is a very long time to be able to survive unprepared, but again it will depend on his skills and experience,” Hedges said.

“If there is another scenario at play, third party involvement (kidnapping or abduction, both of which are highly unlikely given the area he disappeared into), then longer term survival is possible if the other person wants it.

“If it was a planned disappearance, there is a greater possibility of survival, but the problem of not being found comes into play. Depending on the circumstances, there could be other possibilities as to what that happened.”

Professor Karen Shalev-Greene, director of the Center for Missing Persons at the University of Portsmouth in the UK, said Newsweek that the police face several challenges when searching for missing persons after they have disappeared.

“Weather conditions can impact search activities for a number of reasons, including terrain prone to flash flooding, loss of scent and track to aid in tracking, high winds which can cause a risk of lifeguards losing their balance and many other problems,” Shalev-Greene said. “If the weather is bad, they can’t use drones or helicopters, for example, which means they can’t cover as much ground as quickly.”

Police often consider revisiting areas that have already been searched due to the possibility that clues were missed due to initially poor weather conditions, she said. Despite the passage of time, police are said to be still looking for clues such as “clothes, bags or equipment that people were carrying” when the person disappeared.

“Ninety-nine percent of people are found within the first 28 days of their disappearance. [and are found alive]so it’s a very rare occurrence,” Shalev-Greene said.

“Cases where people have disappeared into the natural environment pose a particular concern for their safety because of the risks they are exposed to, so there is a difference in the expectation of survival in these circumstances,” he said. she stated, reflecting on the time since Sand’s disappearance.

A spokesperson for private investigation firm Line of Inquiry (LOI), founded by private investigator and consultant Gavin Burrows, said Newsweek:

“When it comes to the chances of finding the body of a missing person after a long period of time, it is important to recognize the complexities involved. Factors [like] the location of the disappearance, environmental conditions, geographic terrain, and the extent of search effort can impact the likelihood of recovering a body.

“Difficulties in finding someone’s body after a long time, particularly in summer, can include increased decomposition rates due to higher temperatures, potential dispersal of remains by wildlife or natural elements, and difficulties in identifying and accessing remote or dangerous areas.”