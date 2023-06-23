Entertainment
Hollywood union negotiations reach pivotal moment with actors and directors – Deadline
The longest day of the year was this week, and SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Film and Television Producers could certainly use the overtime to continue negotiating because the June 30 deadline to reach an agreement before the expiration of the current contract is only one week. far.
Of course, this deadline can be extended, and there has been much talk recently that both sides intend to continue negotiations for another two weeks beyond June 30. I hear that hasn’t been the case, and SAG-AFTRA has elected to stick to the original deadline – at least for now. The guild’s leadership holds in its hands an overwhelming vote to authorize a strike, approved by 97.91% of the members. Above all, they are asking for improvements in relation to the terms of the DGA agreement, I hear.
It is believed that today is an important day in the negotiations. SAG-AFTRA is expected to respond to AMPTP’s most recent proposal. If that happens, and depending on whether or not that brings the two sides closer to a deal, they could agree to continue talks over the weekend (I hear talks were also held last weekend) , and possibly to discuss again the extension of the talks beyond June 30.
Adding to today’s significance is the fact that DGA membership voting is winding down, with the results set to play a significant role in the ongoing guild contract negotiations (and lack thereof in the case of the WGA). ), especially if there is an upset.
Due to the usual media blackout around SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP, information is scarce, but from what I have gleaned, discussions have not been easy; with observers placing them somewhere between those of the WGA which never had real traction, and those of the DGA, which went relatively well, leading to a deal with a few days to spare in the negotiation window.
Some of the complexities of SAG-AFTRA negotiations stem from the fact that they are much larger and more sprawling than the WGA or DGA. To cover the demands of every group within the guild – from film and TV actors to voiceover actors to extras and more who all face different issues – the initial list of SAG-AFTRA demands contained dozens and dozens of pages and their presentation was also very long. It’s something Fran Drescher, president of SAG-AFTRA, mentioned in her comments to Deadline about the WGA picket line last month that got a lot of attention (and some criticism).
“SAG-AFTRA is a very big union, we represent a lot of different career paths that fall under that umbrella, so it’s a very big and complicated conversation, and I don’t think that’s very important for writers – and I’m also a writer – is the kind of thing we are [actors] go after,” she said at the time, and seemed optimistic about SAG-AFTRA’s upcoming negotiations with AMPTP. “Our conversation is going to be very different, and I’m hopeful that we may not get to that point. [going on strike].”
Some of the factors playing into the ongoing talks are the sheer number of issues in many different areas that SAG-AFTRA is pursuing, factions within the guild, and a new president who wants to make his mark on Drescher.
Then there is the push by SAG-AFTRA to obtain significantly better terms than those just negotiated by the DGA. I hear studios have met with resistance, drawing a line in the sand, sticking to the type negotiation where everyone gets the same terms as the first guild to reach an agreement on common issues, such as residual increases, which are being pursued by all three guilds this year, as well as AI regulation.
Some observers say the AMPTP may be too set in its ways, following too closely a tried-and-true script from past negotiations where they make a deal with one guild and the others have to fall in line, which might not work this time. As writers and actors are galvanized into a fight for the survival of their craft, industry sources are warning that studios need to take these SAG-AFTRA talks very seriously.
There was a certain desire, I hear, for the studios to make concessions. Whether that will be enough to bridge the gap between the two camps remains to be seen.
There have been encouraging signs, including the resumption of talks this week after a slow start last week. But industry insiders warn things could go either way, especially with SAG-AFTRA leadership feeling pressured to strike a solid deal with its members that meets the demands of so many groups within the guild as possible after gaining unwavering support with the Crushing Strike. authorization vote.
SAG-AFTRA reportedly took a few days to think about the studios’ latest proposal, which is always a good sign. It will soon become clear whether this was a turning point in the negotiations or a break in the talks which ultimately did not lead to an agreement. The latter is seen as a doomsday scenario, with many wondering if the film and TV industry could survive a second complete shutdown in three years.
