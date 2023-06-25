Electrifying TINA The Tina Turner Musical in Hollywood Pantages | South Pasadenan

The atmosphere inside the Pantages on Tina’s opening night was electric. With audience members dressed to the nines, many in various Tina outfits, it felt more like an actual Tina Turner concert than a musical theater performance. Truth be told, it was like both. We get an in-depth look at Turner’s extraordinary life as well as rock and roll concert acts that gave us an idea of ​​what it was like to be in an arena with the queen of rock and roll herself. .

The main reason for this is the extraordinary performance of Naomi Rodgers as Tina. She commands the stage like a rock and roll star and is equally devastating as an actress rising from a 16-year-old Turner, unaware of her rare talent, to the global superstar we’ve all come to know and love. . Rodgers doesn’t impersonate Turner, she embodies him and takes us on the journey of a woman who finds her inner strength and voice through incredible abuse and hardship. (Rodgers shares the role with Zurin Villanueva)

Written by Katori Hall, the Pulitzer Prize-winning writer who also wrote The Mountaintop which currently plays at the Geffen Playhouse, the show spans Turner’s entire life, beginning with Anna Mae Bullock in Nutbush, Tennessee. In fact, Turner was called Anna Mae by her family and close friends for most of her life. Tina has always been a stage name, the one Ike Turner gave her and it’s the only thing she kept after their divorce. Turner said her second marriage to the love of her life, Erwin Bach, was her only marriage and this show tells that story – how Ike renamed her and basically forced her to marry him even though she loved a musician in the group and in fact was pregnant with his child.

We see how Turner becomes completely controlled by Ike, even as she grows more and more confident in her performance. The Ike and Tina Turner review rises to fame as their personal lives become increasingly abusive and toxic. The show does something different from most jukebox musicals in that the songs are not used in chronological order but rather used to illuminate a moment. For example, when Ike convinces her to marry him, she launches into one of the Turners hits from the 80s, You better be good to me in one of my favorite moments on the show. Private Dancer and I Cant Stand The Rain are used similarly. It’s a clever and effective way to tell the story, with an incredible I Dont Want To Fight No More that dramatically closes the first act with a bloodied and bruised Turner literally crossing a highway to freedom.

The cast is extraordinary, top to bottom, from a hulking Roderick Lawrence as Ike, to Roz White as Tinas’ mother, Zelma, to Gerard M. Williams’ silky-smooth voice. in the role of Raymond. Ayvah Johnson is a small powerhouse as young Tina while Max Falls is charming as Turners’ new love, Erwin. I love that we get to see them meet and fall in love and get a glimpse of Turner’s wonderful second chapter. She often said that she had a wonderful life and was so much more than the abusive years she spent with Ike. It frustrated her that people were so focused on that part of her life when what was important to her was that she left all that pain behind to live out her wildest dreams. She said that this show was her farewell to her fans and that coming to New York to see the opening night on Broadway was one of her last public appearances. The show itself is also a love letter to Erwin, finally allowing the world to see what he gave her.

A special mention should be made to Music Director Anne Shuttlesworth and the absolutely smokin on stage band! They are a big reason for the authentic vibe of rock concerts.

Given the recent passing of Ms. Turner, the mood at the Pantages was bittersweet and celebratory. People had come to pay their respects to this strong and beautiful icon and the last 20 minutes of the show are Tina Turner at the height of her stardom, walking up the illuminated stairs to greet 180,000 screaming fans in Brazil, she is simply the best. Rodgers shifts into incredible high gear as she and the cast deliver a true concert version of Nutbush City Limits and Proud Mary, electrifying the audience, on their feet in celebration of the one and only Tina Turner.

TINA THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL plays at the Hollywood Pantages Theater until July 9, 2023. Tickets available at www.BroadwayInHollywood.com And www.Ticketmaster.comor by phone at (800) 982-2787.

The show will then play two weeks in Costa Mesa at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts from July 11-23, 2023, with tickets available at www.scfta.org and by phone at 1-714-556-2787.