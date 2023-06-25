Entertainment
Los Angeles authorities confirm Adam Rich’s cause of death | Hollywood
Adam Rich’s cause of death in January has been confirmed. The Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office listed the manner in which he died as an accident due to the “effects of fentanyl”.
On January 7, 2023, at the age of 54, Rich was found dead inside his home. The cause of his death has been deferred pending an inquest. However, at the time, police sources claimed there were no signs of foul play when his body was discovered.
Rich was best known for his role in the sitcom “Eight Is Enough” where he played the character of Nicholas Bradford. The series ran for five seasons from 1977 to 1981. It was also partnered with ABC’s Code Red in 1981 and Dungeons & Dragons in 1983.
Some of his “Eight Is Enough” co-stars had mourned his death.
Willie Aames, who played Rich’s brother on the sitcom, called him “a lifelong friend” in an emotional Facebook post.
“This morning [my wife] Winnie woke me up with the heartbreaking news of Adam Rich’s passing. I’m empty. Adam was more than a colleague. He was really my only little brother. A lifelong friend,” wrote Willie Aames.
Rich’s on-screen mother-in-law, Betty Buckley, took to Instagram and posted a tribute to him, writing, “Adam Rich was a light and my young pal for all four seasons I had the chance to work with him on Eight Is Enough. I loved him and I loved working with him in our scenes together on the show. He was so kind, funny, fresh and natural. He brought us a lot of joy in the show and to our audience. Adam and I have remained friends for all these years. His love and support have always meant a lot to me.
Rich suffered from substance abuse issues. In 1991, he was accused of stealing a drug-filled syringe from a Los Angeles hospital, where he was being treated for a dislocated shoulder. In 2002 he was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs.
