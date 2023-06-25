Meet your Bravo musician! Vail Edition: Dover Quartet

Members of the Dover Quartet left to right: Camden Shaw, cello; Hezekiah Leung, viola; Joel Link, violin and Bryan Lee, violin.

Cheer! Vail/Courtesy Photo

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily features local musicians in a series called “Meet Your Musician” so you can learn a little more about the people behind the tunes. On the program “Meet your musician: Bravo! Vail Edition”, we give you the chance to meet some of the artists who come to the valley to perform during the Bravo! Vail Music Festival this summer.

Q: What is your name/the name of your ensemble/orchestra?

A: We are the Dover Quartet. We trained at the Curtis Institute of Music, and our name honors “Dover Beach,” a song written by former Curtis student Samuel Barber.

Q: What instrument(s) do you play?

A: Joel Link, violin; Bryan Lee, violin; Hezekiah Leung, viola; Camden Shaw, cello

Q: How long have you been playing? How long have you been with your current orchestra or ensemble?

A: We formed in 2008 with Joel, Bryan and Camden as founding members. Hezekiah has toured with the band this year and violist Julianne Lee will join the quartet in September 2023.

The Dover Quartet will open Bravo! Vail’s Chamber Music Series featuring works by Haydn, Schubert and George Walker on Tuesday at the Vilar Performing Arts Center. Cheer! Vail/Courtesy Photo

Q: How long have you been coming to Bravo! Vail Music Festival?

A: Our first performance at Bravo! Vail was in 2014, and we look forward to visiting every chance we get! We made amazing memories here in the summer.

Q: Where do you play when you’re not in Vail?

A: We are the Penelope P. Watkins Ensemble-in-Residence at Curtis, but we travel frequently and perform concerts here in the United States and abroad.

Q: What is your dream location?

A: There are so many amazing places we’ve played in, so it’s hard to name just one! London’s Wigmore Hall is one of the most sublime chamber music spaces in the world. We also love to perform at the Perelman Theater at the Kimmel Center in our hometown of Philadelphia. There’s something about the energy of the local crowd that’s always uplifting. Outside of traditional venues, we also love the intimacy of house concerts and small spaces that hark back to the roots of the art form, literally music to be played in a “chamber” or room.

Joel Link of the Dover Quartet, left, and Camden Shaw present the new Bravo! Vail sticker that adorns the case of Link’s instrument. Cheer! Vail/Courtesy Photo

Q: What other styles of music do you listen to or enjoy playing?

A: We all like to listen to many different genres of music like hip-hop, rap, and jazz, among others. We’ve recorded a lot of pop covers with the Brooklyn Duo, which has always been great.

Q: Do you have any advice for young people learning to play music?

A: “Every young musician should develop their “voice” or internal sound in tandem with their skills on an instrument. Although instrumental students don’t have to take vocal lessons, the most direct way to get in touch with their inner sound is to learn about singing. If they sing everything they play, they can really listen to the details of their imagination coming out,” said Camden Shaw, cellist.

Q: What inspired you to pursue a career in music?

A: “For me, music was one of the only disciplines that felt like my whole brain was being challenged at once, from emotions to physical skills to intellectual skills, it was so stimulating that I couldn’t imagine living without it! I’m very lucky to be able to play music for a living,” said Camden Shaw, cellist.

The Dover Quartet will perform at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on July 27 as part of the Bravo! Vail Music Festival. Cheer! Vail/Courtesy Photo

Q: What is your/your ensemble’s favorite piece or composer to play?

A: “As a band, we perform the works of so many different composers, but I think the one that stands out as special is Dvok. He always manages to draw incredible energy from all of us in concert. Besides Dvok, some of my personal favorites are Beethoven and Schubert,” said Joel Link, first violinist.

Q: Anything else we should have asked, anything else you’d like to share?

A: We are thrilled that the Vail community can enjoy our concert on June 27 at 7 p.m. at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek. Our program includes marvelous works by Haydn and Schubert alongside the celebrated String Quartet No. 1 by famed African-American composer George Walker. Its slow movement became particularly well known in an orchestral arrangement entitled “Lyric for Strings”.