Entertainment
Parineeti Chopra responds to a person asking “how’s married life?” Watch | Bollywood
Actor Parineeti Chopra recently attended an event in Mumbai and had a brief interaction with the paparazzi. The actor reacted when the paparazzi asked him to invite them to his wedding. She also responded when someone asked her about her “married life”. (Also Read | Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha spotted IND Vs AUS WTC final, pose with a fan in London)
Parineeti at the event
In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Parineeti is seen inside an elevator as the paparazzi talk to her. A person congratulated her and she thanked him. Another paparazzo said, “Shaadi mein bulana (Invite us to the wedding).” She waved her hand, smiled and nodded. When a person asked, “How’s married life?” she replied, “I’m not married yet.”
For the event, Parineeti wore a black long-sleeved outfit and traditional earrings. She posed for the paparazzi on the red carpet. A video was shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram. Reacting to this, one fan said, “Beyond beautiful.” Another person said, “You look so gorgeous.”
Parineeti and Raghav Chadha
Parineeti got engaged to PAA leader Raghav Chadha on May 13 at Kapurthala house in New Delhi with their relatives present. The star-studded ceremony was attended by Parineeti’s actress-cousin, Priyanka Chopra. Several politicians including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram and Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray also attended the event.
Earlier this month, Parineeti and Raghav attended day three of the India v Australia (WTC) World Test Championship final match at The Oval in London. Their photos emerged on social media platforms in which they could be seen sitting in the stands.
Prior to their engagement, Raghav and Parineeti had kept quiet about their relationship. Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they started dating. The couple were recently spotted scouting for wedding venues in Udaipur, hinting that they will follow in the footsteps of cousin Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas and wed in a lavish wedding in Rajasthan.
Parineeti’s next film
Parineeti will be seen with Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. The film will be streamed on Netflix.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/parineeti-chopra-raghav-chadha-engagement-wedding-101687659349871.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- M6.1 earthquake strikes southern Tonga: EMSC – CGTN
- Parineeti Chopra responds to a person asking “how’s married life?” Watch | Bollywood
- Bayern Munich try to hijack Manchester United move for Mason Mount – Paper Talk | Transfer center news
- Meet your Bravo musician! Vail Edition: Dover Quartet
- Fashion show invitations have never been so crazy
- Trump returns to Michigan hoping to repeat battlefield success he found in 2016
- Head of RT: Wagner coup orchestrated by US, UK and Israeli intelligence
- Hollywood mogul Arnon Milchan testifies in Netanyahu case
- Beaumont breaks records but Australia leads Ashes Test
- Donald Trump and Boris Johnson party reactions differ after legal issues
- Must-see Bollywood movies that are remakes of Korean movies
- Estates Logan Roy and his cousin Greg find themselves in the front row at Loewe