Parineeti Chopra responds to a person asking “how’s married life?” Watch | Bollywood

Actor Parineeti Chopra recently attended an event in Mumbai and had a brief interaction with the paparazzi. The actor reacted when the paparazzi asked him to invite them to his wedding. She also responded when someone asked her about her “married life”. (Also Read | Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha spotted IND Vs AUS WTC final, pose with a fan in London) Parineeti Chopra spoke to the paparazzi at an event.

Parineeti at the event

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Parineeti is seen inside an elevator as the paparazzi talk to her. A person congratulated her and she thanked him. Another paparazzo said, “Shaadi mein bulana (Invite us to the wedding).” She waved her hand, smiled and nodded. When a person asked, “How’s married life?” she replied, “I’m not married yet.”

For the event, Parineeti wore a black long-sleeved outfit and traditional earrings. She posed for the paparazzi on the red carpet. A video was shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram. Reacting to this, one fan said, “Beyond beautiful.” Another person said, “You look so gorgeous.”

Parineeti and Raghav Chadha

Parineeti got engaged to PAA leader Raghav Chadha on May 13 at Kapurthala house in New Delhi with their relatives present. The star-studded ceremony was attended by Parineeti’s actress-cousin, Priyanka Chopra. Several politicians including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram and Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray also attended the event.

Earlier this month, Parineeti and Raghav attended day three of the India v Australia (WTC) World Test Championship final match at The Oval in London. Their photos emerged on social media platforms in which they could be seen sitting in the stands.

Prior to their engagement, Raghav and Parineeti had kept quiet about their relationship. Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they started dating. The couple were recently spotted scouting for wedding venues in Udaipur, hinting that they will follow in the footsteps of cousin Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas and wed in a lavish wedding in Rajasthan.

Parineeti’s next film

Parineeti will be seen with Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. The film will be streamed on Netflix.