California lawmakers help Hollywood with tax credit, roll out security

Hollywood studios will get a lucrative tax break they’ve long sought and workers in film productions will get the new safety protocols they’ve been wanting since the deadly filming of Rust under new legislation that Governor Gavin Newsom should sign by the end of this week.

It reflects a big deal between the governor and state lawmakers to tackle Hollywood’s thorniest political fights in Sacramento in one invoice it was released on Saturday as lawmakers raced to finalize the state budget.

Legislation will extend California’s film and television tax credit for five years with a new Reimbursable feature allowing studios to receive cash payments from the state if their credits are greater than their tax bills, an advantage that studios in California have been demanding for several years in the face of competition from other states.

It interferes with the fixed security issue by requiring that productions benefiting from the tax credit follow the new safety rules including hiring a security advisor to perform a risk assessment and be on set during filming. All productions will require props and gunsmiths handling weapons to have firearms training and a special state license.

And it adds new diversity requirements that were a priority for Democratic lawmakers who have been frustrated that Hollywood workers don’t reflect California’s ethnic and gender diversity. Part of the tax credits that productions will receive will depend on the achievement of diversity objectives. A larger share of tax credits will go to vocational programs at community colleges that primarily serve students of color. And the legislation requires the addition of a new member to the national film commission who has expertise in diversity, equity and inclusion.

It’s the art of compromising and negotiating, of finding a solution that works for everyone, said Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo (D-Los Angeles), who played a key role in the drafting of the bill.

Studios want refundability and want more access to those dollars. The unions advocated for safety oversight of the set, given what happened on the Rust set. … From both sides it was a nice compromise to see if it worked.

Attempts to pass security legislation last year stuck in the middle of disagreements between the Motion Picture Assn. and the IATSE union which represents workers in the entertainment industry. They continued to negotiate this year and had reached agreement on the terms of Senate Bill 735, which was incorporated into the new movie tax credit bill.

The author of that legislation, Sen. Dave Cortese (D-San Jos), said a version of the bill for greater safety and protection for guns on film sets has been in the works for a while. the week after filming Rust in 2021.

He remembers contacting Cal/OSHA and the Department of Industrial Relations after the fatal shooting and asking what laws were in place to prevent it from happening in California.

I thought there were all kinds of bill histories, he said. But there was nothing.

This year, Cortese said, after facilitating negotiations with the Motion Picture Assn. and IATSE units to put together SB 735, a conversation began to take place between the Governor’s office, the Motion Picture Assn. and working groups on the inclusion of the film safety bill in the budget bill.

There’s a certain efficiency and speed to doing that now, he said.

Cortese said he visited the Universal and Warner Bros. sets. when drafting the bill to see how they worked and that the guns component of the bill was meant to codify into law what these top studios are already doing.

Just because they do it doesn’t mean it trickles down to the rest of the industry, he said. We wanted it to be a law so that it applied to everyone, top to bottom.

The legislation incorporates a large part of Newsoms proposal earlier this year to make $330 million in movie tax credits available per year from 2025 to 2030. By making the credit refundable, Carrillo said more businesses will be able to take advantage of it, which should bring more productions to the Golden State.

Currently, she said, only Disney and Universal Studios get the tax credit because they have larger tax bills in California due to their theme parks. Making it refundable will allow Netflix, Warner Bros. Discovery, Sony and Paramount also benefit from the program, Carrillo said. Even if their California tax bills are lower than the tax credit they are entitled to, the new program will allow them to get some of the credit paid in cash.

We’re in a very competitive fight to ensure those jobs stay in California, and those are jobs that primarily impact Los Angeles County and the City of Los Angeles, Carrillo said.

The film industry legislation is one of nearly two dozen budget-related bills lawmakers are expected to pass on Tuesday as they work toward a final deal with Newsom on the 2023-24 state budget. . Negotiations drag on as Democrats control the Capitol struggling with a $31.5 billion deficit .

Newsom faces the June 30 deadline to sign the budget. He is expected to sign the series of budget-related bills that lawmakers are sending him this week on that date.