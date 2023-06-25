Abhishek Bachchan reveals why he took a break after Housefull 3 | Bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan has managed to carve out a place for himself in the film industry in his 23-year career. Not only does he do projects that challenge him, but he’s also a pro at shutting down trolls who compare him to his superstar father Amitabh Bachchan or his wife Aishwarya Rai. In a new interview, Abhishek explained why he took a break after the release of his movie Housefull 3 in 2016. He said he pulled out of the movies he was signed on for the time being to re-evaluate things. Read also : Abhishek Bachchan Reveals Compliment He Paid Aishwarya Rai After Watching Ponniyin Selvan II Abhishek Bachchan in an image from Housefull 3.

Abhishek’s films surrounding the release of Housefull 3

After playing the role of Inspector Jai in Dhoom 3, Abhishek had acted in light films like Happy New Year, The Shaukeens, All Is Well and Housefull 3. He then went on hiatus and did not return until 2018 with Manmarziyaan, in which he was the second lead.

Abhishek explains why he took a break

In an interview with ETimes, Abhishek shared the reason for his hiatus. He said, I was very complacent. I got a great job, lots of money, all the movies were super hits. But I knew I wasn’t forcing myself.

He added: You should never think I can sleepwalk through a movie! No, you’re not supposed to sleepwalk through a movie because people are putting hard-earned money on you! You must have sleepless nights. Somehow it’s the price you pay as an actor for your gift. When it ceases to mean that and it comes easily to you, you have begun your downward trajectory and that is the space I was in. So, I said, let me stop. Whatever films I had signed that time, which had not started, I returned the amounts of the signatures to them. I told them I had to reassess things, I took that leave, came back and started picking a job that gave me sleepless nights.”

Abhishek’s recent and upcoming projects

Abhishek was last seen as an imprisoned politician resuming his studies in prison. Titled Dasvi, the 2022 film starred Nimrat Kaur as his wife. He was also seen in the second season of his web series Breathe: Into The Shadows last year. Both were released on OTT platforms. This year he was seen in an appearance in Ajay Devgn-starring Bhola.

Abhishek has completed filming R Balki’s Ghoomer. He also produced an SSS7 film in which he is the sole actor. He also shot a movie with Remo D’Souza and will now start working on Shoojit Sircar’s next one.