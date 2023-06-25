Metro Detroit pianist joins prestigious Merola Opera Program – The Oakland Press

It was a summer of musical dreams come true for White Lake native Nicole Marie Cloutier.

She had the unique opportunity to elevate her craft while training in one of the most prestigious opera experiences in the world: San Francisco’s renowned Merola Opera Program. Cloutier was selected from an international pool of more than 1,300 candidates. She is one of 28 young artists who are part of this year’s talented cohort.

Cloutier will make his highly anticipated debut on June 29 at “Metamorphosis: Recovery, Renewal, and Rebirth,” an uplifting piano and vocal recital at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. Throughout the summer, Cloutier will also enjoy a dream level of rigorous advanced training pianists and performance opportunities as a burgeoning musician and coach.

This type of opportunity has been a lifelong goal for Cloutier though, after a somewhat slow start typical of childhood.

I started piano lessons at the age of 6, under the encouragement of my grandmother, Nelda. She and my grandfather bought a piano for my family and I took lessons alongside my older brother, she said. The first years were a bit difficult for me. Like many typical 6-year-old piano students, I was distracted and hiding even when my teacher came home. I have a naturally competitive mind though, and so it eventually became a bit of a game for me to try and top my older brothers’ place in our piano study books, which in turn started a really positive practice cycle, feeling good about my progress and then being encouraged to keep practicing.

Locally, she was encouraged by teachers who trained and supported her in her musical journey.

Local teachers I’ve worked with include Terry Barnaby, Phyllis Brewster, and then I finally really started studying with Ann Arbor-based Michele Cooker in high school, she said. I would be remiss if I did not mention Peter Jarzembowski, then music director of St. Patricks Catholic Church in White Lake. He was a great mentor and supporter of mine, and he gave me many invaluable opportunities to perform in church.

Cloutier holds a Bachelor of Music from Michigan State University College of Music and a Master of Music from The Juilliard School in New York. After graduating, she spent an additional year as a piano mate at Juilliard, which involved performing for their opera productions, vocal coaching, and lessons. She is currently Cafritz Young Artist at the Washington National Opera in Washington DC where she helps prepare singers before they take to the Kennedy Centers stage.

Opera Merola is a dream program, Cloutier said, as it guides her to the next level in her career.

There is a very steep learning curve that requires a lot of attention and guidance to navigate. There is of course the aspect of playing the piano at a very high level, but there are also all the complexities of collaborating with another human being. When I play with a singer, I have to be very in tune with his breathing, the way he wants to shape the music, the words he wants to emphasize as an actor or singer-actress, she said. declared. I must have a working knowledge of lyrical languages: German, Italian, French and sometimes Russian, and be able to correct pronunciation so that the singers I coach sound like native speakers without an accent. And then I have to be familiar with musical styles that span centuries and literature that draws from many cultures.

Describing Merola as a safe and encouraging space to grow and develop one’s skills, Coultier said the experience was uplifting and instructive.

It’s really great as a young artist to feel that you’re in a completely safe space, which is to say that all the teachers really have your best interests in mind and are there to find ways to make your own achievable personal artistic visions. The intensity of the program provides an excellent daily feedback loop that allows for rapid learning: I can try a new technique or a new musical concept one day, and if it succeeds or fails, I have performance opportunities the next day to try again. It’s only been two weeks and I’ve already identified a few nuanced things to work on for myself, so I already consider this a huge win,” she said.

Preparing for her debut included countless rehearsals.

It’s also been very rewarding to start rehearsals for some of the biggest projects coming here, like the Metamorphosis recital, said Cloutier. The preparation is a big part of synthesizing what I want to bring to the music with what the singer does, and then also those two things with what our coaches want to bring to it.

After his move to Merola, which will also include a Schwabacher stage concert, Merola’s grand finale, and a Benjamin Brittens performance of “The Rape of Lucretia,” Cloutier won’t be slowing down.

After the summer, I will return to the Washington National Opera, where I will perform in a studio production of Handels ‘Partenope’ and then in a principal production of Puccinis ‘Turandot.’ she says.