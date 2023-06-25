Hollywood has halted filming in Arizona





SUSAN JOHNSON Special for the Daily Sun

100 years ago 1923: Washington’s Great White Father is unhappy with his red-skinned children on the Arizona reservation. He thinks they play too much; that they cling too tightly to ancient rites and customs consecrated by time. And his long arm reaches out to restrain their pleasures; to tear down some of the weird, weird, beautiful ceremonies that they believe, in their superstitiously reverent ways, to be wonderfully powerful influences in their lives. Not so long ago, US Indian Commissioner Burke wrote to Indian tribes in Arizona, asking them to give up their tribal dances. He particularly mentioned the famous Hopi Snake Dance, saying he thought handling poisonous reptiles was wrong. He said if his request is not complied with, it will be followed by an executive order. This action, if such action is taken, as it now seems certain it will be, will come as a surprise and disappointment not only to the people of Arizona and the Southwest, but to thousands across the whole world. The Hopi Snake Dance, held every August, is probably the most widespread and popular Indian ceremony there is. Every year, visitors come from all over the world to see it. Many come back again and again. The Snake Clan members who participate in the dance are specially prepared by a rigorous system of training against death or even serious illness if bitten. People also read… 75 years ago 1948: To observe interesting behind-the-scenes operations that are of paramount importance in the administration of a national park, 42 ​​students of geology and principles of natural resource management at Arizona State College in Flagstaff set off on a field trip Thursday. a day at the Grand Canyon. Agnes Allen, head of the science department and instructor for both classes, is in charge of the trip. Students will learn about the Grand Canyon’s water system, sewage system, water reclamation plant, naturalist’s workshop, and techniques for handling large numbers of visitors appropriately. Grand Canyon National Park superintendent Harold Bryant, who lectured to the resource management class earlier this week at college, and his staff will act as speakers and guides on today’s trip. Sam B. Dunham of the Anderson-Dunham Company, a Hollywood company specializing in onboarding and supplying film set companies, told the Daily Sun via United Press today that several movie studios have reached a deal to hardship to refuse to take pictures in Arizona until the state compensation law is changed. Dunham said yesterday’s Arizona Supreme Court ruling that film companies can set the amount of insurance at $1,000 a week or less for highly paid actors does not limit the liability of film companies in the event of serious injury or death. 50 years ago 1973: The Flagstaff City Council will be asked to more strictly enforce the city’s leash law when representatives from a citizens’ group show up for its regular meeting. The group held a meeting last week and decided to ask the council to order stricter enforcement. The meeting was the result of a serious dog problem that seems to be prevalent in all parts of the city, training strays at will, attacking people and causing trouble in other ways. Fort Tuthill will become a medieval court on Saturday and Sunday. In fact, it will become quite a violent medieval court. About 50 aspiring knights from the kingdom of Atenveldt (Phoenix) will converge on Flagstaff for the first organized tournament in the city’s history. The kingdom is part of an international organization called the Society for Creative Anachronism, said Robert Munson, lord and archaeologist at the Museum of Northern Arizona. Munson said the 50 warriors, who will be armed with weapons such as maces, broadswords, spears and spears, will attempt to earn the title of War Lord. This, he says, will be granted to those who show great mastery of all weapons. We typically average one serious injury per tournament, Munson said. But the most common thing is exhaustion. He said individual battles sometimes lasted up to an hour. And it’s not easy to wear full armor and carry what amounts to a heavy broadsword. 25 years ago 1998: Even after the defeat of smoke-free legislation in Congress earlier this week, local efforts to reduce tobacco use have not waned. We hope this will continue. More than ever, we need grassroots, grassroots efforts to quit smoking. US Senator John McCain’s bill would have raised $516 billion over 25 years, in part by raising the price of a pack of cigarettes by $1.10 over five years. It would also have granted the Food and Drug Administration the power to regulate nicotine and severely limit the industry’s ability to advertise its products, especially to children. To those who objected to the $1.10 supplement being deemed too high for the low-income smoker, we must point out that there are taxes and then there are taxes. If the tax on a pack of cigarettes reduces your grocery bill, reduce your cigarette consumption. For the time being, however, cigarettes will not be more expensive and tobacco companies will once again be able to target minors in their Joe Camel advertisements. But even though local authorities aren’t entirely sure of the benefit of the bill, because it changed so many times and was so complex, its main purpose was one we could all agree on: to prevent children To smoke. Susan Johnson has lived in Flagstaff for over 30 years and loves delving into her adopted hometown’s past. She has written two books for History Press, Haunted Flagstaff and Flagstaffs Walkup Family Murders, and, with her son Nick, runs Freaky Foot Tours. You’ll find her hitting the trails with her corgi, Shimmer. All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun. Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.

All events were taken from issues of the Arizona Daily Sun and its predecessors, the Coconino Weekly Sun and the Coconino Sun.

