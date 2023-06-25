Entertainment
Buddy Guy brings the blues to Meadow Brook, and everyone was happy to have them – The Oakland Press
There’s the blues, and then there’s the blues played by Buddy Guy.
There is a difference.
Guy – who brought his fucking right! The farewell tour at the Meadow Brook Amphitheater on Saturday evening June 24 is a crucial link to one of America’s greatest musical genres and, as such, an international treasure. He blends the rural grit of his native Louisiana with the more polished fire of Chicago – where he has resided since 1957 and studied under the feet of Muddy Waters, Willie Dixon, Junior Wells and others – and to this point has influenced countless players in the same way these masters taught him.
He’s not the very last man standing of that ilk, but Guy, at 86, is the last of his iconic stature, for which he was recognized with the Grammy Awards at the Kennedy Center. And that means every chance to see him has to be treasured – and taken.
On Saturday, Guy made no mention of the farewell nature of this year’s tour. He simply did business as usual – 80 minutes of fierce, focused play with a touch of humor and a bit of instruction. He spoke about the past, his present (but nothing from his 2022 Blues Music Award-winning album “The Blues Down Lie”) and, via opening acts Christone “Kingfish” Antone and Ally Venable, the future.
After well-received sets from the latter two, Guy – dressed in blue denim overalls, a floral-print shirt and a black baseball cap – stepped out to play in front of a neon-lit illustrated backdrop of the clubs. Chicago, including Guy’s captions. He performed solo with his four-piece band (including longtime collaborator Tom Hambridge on drums) in “Damn Right, I’ve Got the Blues”, the title track from his breakthrough 1991 album before he and second guitarist Ric “Jaz” Hall doesn’t trade screaming solos. during a Muddy Waters pairing of “Hoochie Coochie Man” and “She’s Nineteen Years Old”.
But the night mostly belonged to Guy, whose chops and flippant wit are always in top form. “I have to tell you this now – if you don’t like the blues, you’re in the wrong…house tonight,” Guy said at the start, and he didn’t hesitate to tell the Meadow Brook crowd how love the blues, okay. When some fans started singing “Hoochie Coochie Man” inappropriately, he warned, “I love Detroit, but I didn’t come here for you to (spoil) my song.” And later, while talking about how he learned to play, Guy stopped to ask a less respectful attendee, “Son, you want me to do this?”
Buddy Guy brings the latest tour to the Meadow Brook Amphitheater
Most of the time, however, Guy claimed having the blues was a happy place. The show was a mini history lesson, light on Guy’s originals — the soulful “Skin Deep” was standout — and filled with covers of favorites from Bobby Rush (“Chicken Heads”), Johnny Moore’s Three Blazers ( “How Blue Can You Get”) and James Brown (a quick blast from the funky “I’ll Go Crazy”). During Denise LaSalle’s “Someone Else is Steppin’ In,” Guy took his traditional walk through the crowd, moving halfway up the aisle to the left side before returning to the stage.
He put John Lee Hooker’s “Boom Boom”, Jimi Hendrix’s “Voodoo Child (Slight Return)” and Cream’s “Strange Brew” (in tribute to Eric Clapton) in a medley, preceding each with stories about their place in his life. And for Little Walter’s “Everything Gonna Be Alright,” Guy was joined by his son Greg Guy as well as Kingfish and Venable, who each took solos and then brought the senior Guy off stage with an extended jam.
Guy said he would continue to perform but would no longer tour, and given his age, he tends to be them. And if Saturday turns out to be his last visit to the metro area, he certainly left on a memorable note.
