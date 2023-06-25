Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan to smoke a cigarette with him. This was his answer | Bollywood





Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 31st birthday in Bollywood on Sunday. He made his acting debut with Deewana opposite late actor Divya Bharti in 1992. To celebrate the occasion, he hosted an Ask SRK session on Twitter and his fan posed some quirky questions and some hearty questions to the ‘favorite actor. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan greets fans at his Mannat residence in Mumbai on June 10, 2023. (AFP) At the start of the session, wrote Shah Rukh, Wow had just turned 31 to the day when Deewana hit the screens. It’s been a hell of a ride, especially a good one. Thank you all and we can do 31 minutes of #AskSRK?? One person asked him, One thing you’ll never forget about Deewana’s Set? Shah Rukh replied, Working with Divyaji and Rajji. Someone asked him, Sir, how do you feel watching this epic entry of yourself. It’s been 31 years and it still gives us chills. He replied, should have worn a helmet. When you are asked what is the achievement you are most proud of during these 31 years? Shah Rukh answered: to be able to entertain many people many times. That’s it. One person asked, you have always been an inspiration sir, all lines of motivation from you for the rest of the year sir. The actor said: Focus hard on the job. Love the family even more! One person even asked Shah Rukh, Sath me cigarette pine chaloge kya (let’s go smoke a cigarette together) @iamsrk sir??? He replied: Main apni buri aadatein akele hi karta hoon (I indulge in my bad habits on my own)! Again, someone asked him to do a movie like Swades. After so many successful years in Bollywood and having played almost all kinds of roles, now when choosing a movie, do you look at its commercial aspect or would you also like to do roles/movies that you may not have not done before, or maybe more Like Swadesh, reading a tweet. Shah Rukh said, I am now trying to make the kind of film that the director wants to make, not just what I see myself. Shah Rukh has made his long-awaited return after a 4-year hiatus with Siddharth Anand’s hit action thriller Pathaan, which was released in January this year. Shah Rukh will next be seen in the upcoming action thriller Jawan, which is set to hit theaters on September 7. Directed by southern filmmaker Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The film is supposed to contain high octane action sequences. Shah Rukh’s production company, Red Chillies Entertainment, produced the actor. It also has director Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming Dunki opposite actor Taapsee Pannu. Dunki’s official release date is still awaited.

