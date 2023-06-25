Hollywood Mogul tells Biden to embrace his age like Harrison Ford





A big Hollywood stunt is helping Joe Biden present his age to wary voters in the 2024 election.

Jeffrey Katzenberg wants Biden to brag about his age like Harrison Ford or Mick Jagger, per The Wall Street Journal.

Biden, now 80, will be weeks away from turning 82 in the November 2024 presidential election.



President Joe Biden has enlisted a Hollywood movie mogul to help pitch his age to voters in the 2024 presidential election. In this role, Jeffrey Katzenberg, co-founder of DreamWorks SKG and national co-chairman of Biden’s campaign, encourages the president to proudly tout his age as experience, The Wall Street Journal reported. Katzenberg told Biden to embrace his age like Harrison Ford, 80, who takes over his role in the “Indiana Jones” franchiseor Mick Jagger, who was still playing on tour last year at age 79. “He’s determined, and the thing about Jeffrey is there’s just no version he takes no for an answer,” actor George Clooney told the Journal of Katzenberg, who is a longtime supporter of the Democrats. “Jeffrey, he’s a dog with a bone, and he doesn’t let go.” Along with helping Biden convince hesitant young voters that his age isn’t an issue, Katzenberg is also expected to use his industry contacts to raise some $2 billion in campaign funds, the Journal reported. “Everyone keeps coming to Hollywood for the money, and they’re not coming to us for the one thing we do better than anyone else, which is tell stories,” Clooney told the point. of sale. “And so I think it’s probably a really good idea that they go to Jeffrey not just for fundraising, but for storytelling.” While Katzenberg and Biden grew close when the latter was vice president, they have known each other since the 1980s, the Journal reported. Katzenberg also said he did not want to hold an appointed position or an ambassadorial post, the newspaper reported. Paul Begala, a Democratic strategist who has known Katzenberg for years, told the outlet that the movie mogul is in this fight for the cause, not himself. “I never felt like Jeffrey is doing this for what business people call ROI,” Begala told the Journal. “He is very attached to Biden, for Biden, and I think he may be one of the few people who can talk to him as a close peer.”

