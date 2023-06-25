The Bookworm of Edwards welcomes back New York Times bestselling author Lisa See

Cover of ‘Lady Tan’s Circle of Women’

Courtesy picture

The Bookworm welcomes New York Times bestselling author Lisa See back to Eagle Valley and celebrates the release of her new novel, ‘Lady Tan’s Circle of Women,’ a triumphant reimagining of the life of a a woman who was remarkable in the Ming dynasty and would be considered remarkable today.

This book is Lisa See’s eighth historical fiction novel focusing on Asian history and culture, something very personal to the author. “When I was little, I lived with my mother, but I spent a lot of time with my father’s Chinese-American family in Chinatown in Los Angeles,” See said. “I had about 400 relatives from my dad’s family in LA, but there were a few people who looked like me. When I looked around me, I discovered Chinese faces, food, language, tradition and culture. I do a lot of personal explorations when I write these novels, like trying to explain myself and my place in the world.

Not only does See use her writing to put her own life in historical context, but she does so for many women whose stories are rarely told. “We tend to learn history in terms of what I consider the front line of history, wars, dates, male leaders,” See said. “But in times of conflict, women are still responsible for going to the market, feeding the family, making sure the children are clothed, educated and safe. In this way, women carry family, culture and society on their backs. There are also women doing extraordinary things, many of which have been lost, forgotten or deliberately concealed. I’m always on the lookout for women’s stories that not only inspire me, but also inspire female readers.

Author Lisa See will visit The Bookworm of Edwards this week. Patricia Williams/Courtesy Photo

One such story found See during lockdown when she came across a book about Ming Dynasty pregnancy and childbirth. Discover sought-after translators and scholars to learn more about Tan Yunxian, a physician and author whose book is still in print more than 500 years later. “Confucianism dictated society and culture at that time, and Confucius didn’t have much respect for women,” See said. “Tan Yunxian, by all reports, was a real Confucian woman: she entered into an arranged marriage, she had four children, and she managed a household. At the same time, she truly circumvented the rules of Confucian femininity. She was a doctor who took care of women and girls, she wrote her book.

“I hope readers will be as inspired by her as I am,” See added. “I keep coming back to the fact that she published her book 500 years ago. How many books from before 1511 are still in print? The Bible, ‘The Iliad’ and ‘The Odyssey’, some tragedies and comedies Greek, and ‘Beowul’f all written by men, so this accomplishment alone blows my mind.

Finding this book during lockdown was another achievement in itself. “China was closed, all the libraries and research archives that I usually use were closed,” See recalls. “While I could not travel to Wuxi, where Tan Yunxian lived, I have been to many other water towns in the Yangtze Delta. I had a good idea of ​​what they looked like and how they worked. And, after visiting so many private homes and gardens, I was able to create the Garden of Fragrant Delights, the compound and garden where much of the story takes place.

Although this story is set far and wide, in both time and space, there are several familiar themes we see today. “I was really struck while writing the book by its timeliness,” See added. “During Tan Yunxian’s time, smallpox swept through China every three years. And we were living through the pandemic while I was writing the book. Arguments about care and treatment were exactly the same 500 years ago as we have heard over the past three years. Not to mention that Dodd’s decision came through just as I was finishing the first draft, and I realized that people were arguing about who controlled women’s bodies in the days of Tan Yunxian, we’re still debating that question today, and I suspect people will be arguing about it when we all live on Mars.