Monsoon 2023: ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ to ‘Barso Re Megha’ Best Bollywood Tracks to Enjoy This Rainy Season | Hindi Movie News





On Sunday morning, the monsoon covered both Mumbai and Delhi, giving people great relief from the scorching heat. The monsoon always brings happiness and during this season there is nothing better than sitting on a balcony and enjoying the constant downpours while savoring hot pakodas and listening to soulful songs.

Fortunately, several Indian singers have created a series of songs over the years, capturing the essence of the monsoon season beautifully. Check out some hit tracks to enjoy this rainy season.

1.Barish

This romantic piece from the movie “Half Girlfriend” is ideal for rainy days. It was sung by Ash King and Shashaa Tirupati and featured Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles and heartwarming lyrics were written by Arafat Mehmood and Tanishk Bagchi.

2. Barso Re Megha Megha

Speaking of Monsoon songs, you can’t miss “Barso Re”, a song from the 2007 movie Guru. Shreya Ghoshal’s soothing voice is about making the most of the rain. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s dance performance was the highlight of the song, aside from the lyrics. It’s been almost 15 years since the song was released, but many still listen to it on repeat.

3. Tip Tip Barsa Paani

One of the most memorable songs from Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar’s 1994 film Mohra. The song captures the essence of rain in India. Anand Bakshi wrote the lyrics, which were sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. Raveena and Akshay’s chemistry is portrayed in the song. The song was recreated in Rohit Shetty’s action movie “Sooryavanshi”.

4. Who is the girl

Let’s bring out the inner child and enjoy the monsoon bliss, love and romance with their super hit. The song ‘Koi Ladki Hai’ is one of Madhuri Dixit’s hits and Shah Rukh Khan and is voiced by legendary late singer Lata Mangeshkar. The movie’s song “Dil to Pagal Hai” has been viewed over 123 million times on YouTube.

5. Rimjhim Gire Sawan

The evergreen rain song from the movie “Manzil” was sung by none other than Kishore Kumar and featured actors Amitabh Bachchan and Moushumi Chatterjee. The song, even nearly 44 years after its release, is still on everyone’s playlist and played on repeat when it rains.

What’s your favorite rain song?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/entertainment/hindi/music/news/monsoon-2023-tip-tip-barsa-paani-to-barso-re-megha-top-bollywood-tracks-to-enjoy-this-rainy-season/articleshow/101255642.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos