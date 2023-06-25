Pakistanis not happy with Bollywood remake of ‘Pasoori’





Pakistani singers Ali Sethi (left) and Shae Gill. Facebook/@officialmetronome Social media users on Twitter expressed their displeasure and anger after Bollywood announced a remake of Pakistani masterpiece ‘Pasoori’ for its upcoming musical film. The film Satyaprem Ki Katha features actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani while “Pasoori” by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill will be covered by Indian singer Arijit Singh. News of the remake drew mixed reactions from social media and it didn’t sit well with Pakistanis who started trolling Bollywood, claiming it would ‘stop’ the Coke Studio masterpiece. “Relive the worldwide hit! Your favorite track is coming soon. #PasooriNu Song Out Tomorrow,” T-Series announced on Twitter. “Relive the worldwide hit! Your favorite track is coming soon. #PasooriNu Song Out Tomorrow,” T-Series announced on Twitter. Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui has also criticized the Indian film industry, saying he hopes Bollywood doesn’t “butcher this masterpiece like it does others under the guise of a remake”. One user wrote that this remake was unnecessary, adding that they should have had Arijit Singh sing a new song. Another person expressed his anger asking if Bollywood had no singer other than Singh. Another said Bollywood had no shame in redoing and “cutting up” a Pakistani hit. Many others called Bollywood cheaters for always redoing Pakistani songs. Some of them said that they will also copy the national anthem of Pakistan one day. Coke Studio’s Song Pasoori season 14 was released on YouTube, creating a massive internet breakthrough that was sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. Ali’s soulful voice and Shaes’ melodious voice made every human being feel alive amidst the chaotic and depressing phase of COVID-19. The song touched every human being not only in Pakistan, but it transcended borders and connected young and older generations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1084541-pakistanis-are-not-happy-with-bollywoods-remake-of-pasoori The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos