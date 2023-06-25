The disturbing normalization of age gaps in Bollywood





Entertainment desk I: The term ‘Bollywood’ sometimes invites a ton of controversy that goes against the values ​​and cultures of India. It is very common to see older Bollywood actors seduce young actresses, who are more than half their age. We rarely see an older woman romanticizing a younger artist, where the man is still appreciated, however, the woman is trashed for her age. There are countless movies where one can easily find the huge age difference between the main couple that has often inhibited controversies. However, for Bollywood, this aging game is quite normal, in which women in the film industry are vividly objectified in commercial cinema. Therefore, when they reach a certain age or tend to get married or have children, the attractive mark in them is no longer within the scope of the public, which is a huge crisis in the world of Bollywood. Well, that’s patriarchy. Recently, 49-year-old Nawazuddin Siddique came under fire for kissing 21-year-old Avneet Kaur in their recent movie. However, the actor defended the creators and said that “love comes at all ages”, however, this is not once but Bollywood formed its role model. Are you guys watching Avneet Kaur new movie avneet Kaur nice kissing scene#avneetkaur @iavneetkaur pic.twitter.com/pGQQ5obdvs Latest actress news channel (@actress_34) June 23, 2023 When Karan Johar announced that 22-year-old Alia Bhatt would star alongside 49-year-old Shah Rukh Khan in “Dear Zindagi,” the 27-year age gap didn’t come as a surprise to audiences. However, when Karan Johar cast Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opposite Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ with steamy scenes, Bollywood radar started its backlash and insulted and slammed the actress for wearing such a persona, but applauded Ranbir Kapoor on the other hand. . So it can be simply said that while the male actors age, the age of their romantic interests remains unchanged, causing the ladies in line to lag behind medicine in terms of age once they cross the line. 35 years old. However, for a man, 35 is a middle line. However, Bollywood needs to understand the notion of art impacting society. People are inspired by real judgments. In the midst of this, the entry of social media has made matters even more complicated, where digital life berates actresses for looking too old and hails actors for their young personalities when they see a younger generation dancing. in front of them. Women are often referred to as cougars in such situations and also seen as sexual predators in the face of the backlash, but very few understand the notion of what would happen if the roles were reversed. The concept of watching cinema should be that of two mature people, where the directors today aim to direct the stories of two young people on the screen to connect with the new generation to come, who are more active in the field of cinema, which could be beneficial for them. . However, in this process, they forget the degrading power of male patriarchy against women which leads to the downfall of beautiful and outstanding actresses and leads to the rise of old actors with young roles which creates a blockage in the mind of the Company.

