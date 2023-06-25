Entertainment
Shalini Chauhan: I’m in a happy space right now | Web series
Actor Shalini Chauhan feels hesitation is not an option for small town Bollywood newbies.
It is difficult to understand the process, to find work, to find accommodation and to deal with the regular routine of auditions. I went back twice before finally deciding I had to find a way and luckily the Mumbai theater circuit was kind of welcoming to me, says the actor.
Speaking of her beginnings, she adds: I got this project like that. I had gone for an audition and I met this coordinator who was present in the same room as me. Then he introduced me to filmmaker Neeraj (Pandey) sir. Although the meeting lasted a few minutes, for the first time in all these years, I felt that opportunities were coming to me too. Hes (Neeraj Pandey) is such a positive soul that he lifts your spirit all at once. A year after our first meeting, he remembered me for a role in Inspector Avinash.
Chauhan adds that at first the fear of losing her job made her anxious. Once my name was announced and I signed the contract. All my part was to be shot in and around Lucknow while Randeeps (Hooda) early days of the series were set in Mumbai. This worried me and I wondered ke mera shoot kyo nai ho raha, hata toh nai diya. Did they replace me?
I used to call the team every day but to no avail. Even when I got my clothes on for the role, I couldn’t let go of the anxiety in my head. Eventually, when my filming started, I got a little confident, she says.
Working with big names in the very first project, Chauhan says, Of course, it gave me the creeps and I couldn’t afford to go wrong anywhere. I used to do extensive homework before shooting every day. Working with Neeraj sir was a lifelong learning experience, but the real challenge was sharing the screen with Randeep who is simply magical on camera.
With the release of his project, Chauhan feels in a happy space. For any newcomer, his first project is like a test. From getting the project to filming and ultimately for it to get a proper release, everything has to be in place. With our series growing in number, I feel like I’m at peace for now. And I can focus on my next project. It’s a feature film called Chaseir, says the actor.
|
