Human remains found in area where actor Julian Sands disappeared





Six months have passed since the actor Julian Sands disappeared in the San Gabriel Mountains, in southern California. There, he stopped giving signals, and it was his wife who sounded the alarm. From what I understood, he left at some point that day to go trekking, and when he did not return, the family reported him missingthen pointed out the spokesperson for the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department. A disappearance of which there may now be news, and it is that this same Saturday human remains were found very close to the area where the investigators were looking for the British actor, where his trace was lost. Civilian hikers contacted the Fontana Sheriff’s Station after discovering human remains in the Mount Baldy Desertsaid the same source in a press release collected by CNN. Some remain that they are already investigating, and whose identification should be completed next week, when we will then know if they belong to the 65-year-old performer famous for projects like Smallville, 24, A room with a view, warlock, Leaving Las Vegasthere Vampire’s Diary. They’re searching the area where they tracked his cell phone. A disappearance in which investigators focused on the Mount Baldy area after locating the location of his cell phone. A search that has suffered several stoppages in recent times due to bad weather and difficult conditions of research. A task involving more than 80 volunteers, officers and search and rescue personnel, and they have some problems: despite recent warmer weather, parts of the mountain remain inaccessible due to extreme alpine conditions, and there are several areas of research that are covered by more than three meters of ice and snow.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://as.com/tikitakas/hallan-restos-humanos-en-la-zona-donde-desaparecio-el-actor-julian-sands-n/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

