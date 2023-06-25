Voters face debate in race for best comedy series – The Hollywood Reporter

In the comedy race for the Emmys, voters have to choose. Yes, in the literal sense, they will have to choose between Abbott Elementary School And the bear And barry And Ted Lasso as well as others. But there is also a more existential choice on the table: a choice between optimism and cynicism.

On the one hand, shows like those on Apple TV+ Ted Lasso and ABC Abbott Elementary School concern the essential goodness of persons. In the first instance, almost every stuffy Briton rallied behind the Kansas coach’s inspirational message; in the latter, Philadelphia teachers care for children and each other while trying to fend off an encroaching charter school that would make public education less equitable.

But on the other hand, you have HBO/Max’s barry, who proved in his final season to be more convinced than ever that humans are rotten to the core. Even the ostensibly soft gangsters of Bill Hader’s noir tale go down morally reprehensible paths, and in the end, the message is scarier than ever.

Then there are options that swim somewhere in the middle but lean to the side of skepticism about humanity. FX/Hulu the bear finds his hero returning home to Chicago after his brother’s death, with the idea of ​​running the family Italian beef shop like a Michelin-starred kitchen – and all the cruelty that entails. Even Prime Video The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel this year, with its flash-forward structure, addressed the fact that the eponymous comedian’s daughter resents her mother, who never really seemed to care about her children.

Contractionwho comes from Lasso‘s Brett Goldstein and Bill Lawrence, has part of this show’s “everyone does their best” ethos, as co-creator and star character Jason Segel tries to pull himself out of depression following the death of his wife.

So what will prevail? The good vibes of Lasso Or Abbott? The threat of barry? Or the sorrow-tinged anguish of the bear?

If the last two Emmys have set a precedent, the sweet series has the upper hand. Lasso won the past two years for its first two seasons. Before that, Schitt’s Creek — another comedy that rubbed shoulders with ideas about the benefits of community — triumphed.

It’s not that recent Emmy voters have always wanted their comedies to be without benefit. In 2019, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s sour and horny tongue Flea bag won the trophy, and crude political satire Veep held the award for three years between 2015 and 2017. But the positive energy of Lasso, once he arrived on the scene, was seemingly irresistible. Tracing the misadventures of an American football coach (played by co-creator Jason Sudeikis) hired to lead a football team in London, Lasso preaches kindness at every turn. By the end of his run, nearly every possible adversary — from owner Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) to former defector Nate (Nick Mohammed) — has become a friend again.

This year, however, Lasso could be defeated. Its third – and possibly final – season didn’t generate the same kind of fervor as its first two. In the meantime, Abbott Elementary Schoola series nominee in 2022 and now in its second season, has only grown in popularity and could hit Lasso disabled.

Janelle James as Principal Ava Coleman in ABC Primary Abbott. Courtesy of Gilles Mingasson/ABC

Abbott is less explicit about its “be kind to one another” message than Lasso is, but altruism is baked into its premise, which finds creator Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, a teacher at a budget-strapped public elementary school. Janine may be the most naïve of her fellow instructors when it comes to the limits of their work, but they are all dedicated to the work they do, even when it’s hard. (Well, all but the main one, Ava, hilariously portrayed by Janelle James. And even she comes along sometimes.) Abbott manages to warm the heart without being cloying and has also resulted in true philanthropy.

And yet, this year, it feels like darkness is creeping in. Not only some of Abbott‘sand LassoThe contestants are more serious than funny, they also reflect a worldview that runs counter to those shows that believe a few people can make big changes.

barry is the most brutal of the lot. Since debuting in 2018, Hader and Alec Berg’s show has been a violent saga about an assassin who stumbles into an acting class to take out a target and ends up falling in love with the craft. Throughout his run, there was a lingering question about whether Barry’s soul could be saved: Could show business get him out of his will to take human life? The answer was ultimately “no,” and to top it all off, Hader and Berg bid farewell to their character by letting him – in a sense – get away with everything. They’ve constructed a disturbing ending in which the entertainment industry shapes a deceptive narrative around Barry that’s so messed up it’s gotta be laughed at.

Although perhaps not as completely nihilistic as barry, the bear is less about jokes and more about dealing with the grief of its protagonist, Carmy (Jeremy Allen White). He eventually opens up to a collaboration with his talented sous chef, Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), but he can’t completely unlearn the abusive culture of the restaurants he came to or rid himself of the pain of his brother’s suicide. .

The question of whether the bear should actually be considered a comedy that dwelt on the race, but there’s cynicism even in the filled yuk Maiselwhich won for its first season in 2018. Amidst all the Amy Sherman-Palladino punchlines, there’s also an exploration of how Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) waded through her personal life on her way to success, as well as an honest approach to the downward spiral of Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby), initially portrayed as a guardian angel comedian for the heroine. Maisel is always an easy choice compared to barry Or the bearbut it’s not as nice as Lasso Or Abbott.

It’s easy to see why, in the age of COVID, joy prevailed in the comedy category, the very name of which implies laughter. The public and voters were looking for something to pull them out of the global doldrums. So maybe, now that the world has opened up, people are ready to tackle such a dark and unrepentant agenda as barry. Or maybe they just want to reward great teachers of Abbott Elementary School.

This story first appeared in a standalone June issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, Click here to subscribe.